FTAI Aviation Ltd. Announces 2023 PFIC Annual Information Statement

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (“NASDAQ: FTAI”) is considered a Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) for the taxable year ended on December 31, 2023. If a U.S. Holder owns a PFIC, the U.S. Holder may be required to file a Form 8621. U.S. Holders should consider making a Qualified Electing Fund (“QEF”) election with respect to FTAI. FTAI will post a 2023 “PFIC Annual Information Statement” to its website at https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/tax-information. This information is necessary for U.S. Holders that wish to make a QEF election. Investors are urged to consult their tax advisors regarding implications of owning a PFIC.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

