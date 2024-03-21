Alisha Pangburn of Sort Your Nest Named Certified Professional Organizer® (CPO®)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alisha Pangburn of Sort Your Nest, a San Jose, California-based company, has achieved the prestigious designation of Certified Professional Organizer® (CPO®) from the Board of Certification for Professional Organizers® (BCPO®).
“By becoming certified, I am demonstrating my dedication to my career as a professional organizer. This designation shows my commitment to education, high ethical standards, integrity, and desire to educate and transfer organizing skills to my clients.”
“I congratulate Alisha Pangburn on her initiative in sitting for the CPO® exam. Taking the CPO® exam demonstrates her commitment to the profession,” says BCPO® President Robyn Reynolds, CPO®.
What is CPO® Certification? CPO® Certification recognizes those professionals who have proven, through examination and extensive client interaction, that they possess the body of knowledge and experience required for certification. The program recognizes and raises industry standards, practices, and ethics. While the CPO® designation is not an endorsement or recommendation, certification of professional organizers maximizes the value received from the services provided and products recommended by a CPO®.
What is a professional organizer? A professional organizer enhances the lives of their clients by designing systems and processes using organizing principles and through transferring organizing skills. A professional organizer also educates the public on organizing solutions and the resulting benefits. Professional organizers help individuals and businesses take control of their surroundings, their time, their paper, and their systems for life.
About: Alisha Pangburn, Sort Your Nest, San Jose, California – https://sortyournest.com – (408) 813-8930 - Dedicated to helping others achieve a more organized life, Alisha collaborates with her clients to create personalized organizing solutions for their home and small business spaces. Services include: downsizing, decluttering, containerizing, and redesigning organized spaces. She also assists with downsizing before and unpacking after a move, helping clients comfortably settle into their new home. She is a proud member of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO), serving on the Education Committee for her chapter.
