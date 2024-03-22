Former Angry Birds Team Launches LiveAppstore.com for AI, Apps, and Games
LiveAppstore.com is prepared for similar high growth of millions of visitors in the first weeks like familiar Angry Birds, Reddit, Amazon and Linkedin offering the best Apps, AI and games.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team that grew one of the most popular game Angry Birds to billions of downloads is launching something new revolutionary: The LiveAppstore.com app store that works on all devices includes free apps, games, music instrument apps and ChatGPT AI as Copilot AI for free with the mission to become global leader in app, AI and games distribution by offering more interesting and fun experience for users.
Live Appstore is now available worldwide on web and prepared for similar high growth of millions of visitors in the first weeks like familiar Angry Birds, Reddit, Amazon and Linkedin and it's technology is running on the highest available encryption and speed to become market leader in Apps, AI and games distribution.
Easy to Use - The Live Appstore makes it simple for people to get the best games, AI, and apps. It’s built to be easy for everyone to find something they like, available on any device with a web browser.
Live Appstore Works on Every Device - No matter if you're using a phone, tablet, or computer, the Live Appstore is made to work smoothly. This is part of the team's plan to make sure you can enjoy new games and tools wherever you are, with speed and without hassle.
Start Exploring Now - Check out the LiveAppstore.com. It’s a new way to use devices and stay connected, created by the people who brought you one of the most popular games ever.
