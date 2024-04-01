Maison&Muse Makes U.S. Debut with Affordable-Luxe Car Fragrance Range & Elevated Cleaning Products
The New Zealand-rooted Brand, Known for Its Timeless Home Fragrances, Launches at Walmart and Target Stores NationwideNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maison&Muse, renowned for luxurious home fragrances that are surprisingly affordable, is excited to announce its official launch in the U.S. market. The brand, owned by dynamic New Zealand-based consumer goods company MOXX Brands, provides shoppers with elevated home and on-the-go fragrances with signature scents inspired by iconic women from history - their Muses. The retail partnerships with Walmart and Target mark a significant milestone for the brand, offering a touch of luxury and elegance for customers’ everyday moments.
The U.S. launch will commence with the highly anticipated debut of its premium and sleek Car Fragrance range. Designed for both men and women, the range will be available today in 1,600 Walmart stores nationwide and in Target in June. The collection includes Car Freshener Vent Clips in their “TikTok viral” Marilyn scent - Wild Vanilla & Caramel fragrance as well as Whitney - Guava & Elderflower, Audrey - Blackberry & French Vanilla and Afterdark - Bergamot Citrus & Amberwood.
Priced under $7 with up to 60-day fragrance longevity, these minimalist matte black vent clips bring together Maison&Muse’s signature blend of quality and refinement to car interiors. The luxury scents are carefully curated to suit different preferences and moods, enhancing each user’s driving experience. From invigorating citrus notes to opulent floral bouquets, the sleek and stylish vent clips neutralize odors without overpowering or highly artificial scents, which has plagued the category until now.
"We are thrilled to bring Maison&Muse’s exceptional range of products to the U.S. market, fulfilling a long-standing goal for our brand,” shared Renee Stuart, Founder and COO at Maison&Muse. “Our desire is to change people’s habits and inspire them to use fragrance daily to enhance their mood, space, and mental wellbeing. Our mission is to turn every product experience into a visceral and elevated sensory one to elevate everyday moments. With the launch of our Car Fragrance Range and additional products to follow, we’re excited to share our passion for refined living with a wider audience.”
In the spring, Maison&Muse will unveil a Cleaning Spray range at 1,800 Target stores. The beautifully designed cleaners are independently proven to kill 99.9% of common household germs whilst leaving your home smelling incredible. The collection will be available for Multi-Purpose, Kitchen, and Bathroom needs and each has their own carefully crafted premium scent. Early this summer, the Car Fragrance range will launch at 700 Target stores offering two-pack vent clips in the scent Whitney - Guava & Elderflower and a two-pack Hanging Car Air Freshener in the scents Marilyn - Wild Vanilla & Caramel and Brigitte - Coconut & Sea Salt.
About Maison&Muse:
Gracing the spaces you spend most of your time since 2021, Maison&Muse is a daring, inspirational, and empowering fragrance brand founded in New Zealand dedicated to bringing the essence of affordable luxury into homes and cars worldwide. The curated scents blend sophistication with sensory delight offering signature scents that are unapologetically monochromatic to suit any home or style and transforming any space into a sanctuary of elegance. From sleek home and car diffusers to the incoming cleaning range, Maison&Muse invites you to indulge in the art of scent with a touch of refined ambiance.
