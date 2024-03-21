INVITING CHICAGOANS TO IMPACT AND CHANGE EDUCATION IN AFRICA
KENYA, AFRICA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVITING CHICAGOANS TO IMPACT AND CHANGE EDUCATION IN AFRICA – The first four-year Jesuit university broke ground in Eastern Africa during the fall of 2023.
— Fr. Brian Paulson, SJ, President of Jesuit Conference of Canada and USA
In a nation with the highest rate of educational exclusion and an area with the lowest rate of school enrollment and completion, the potential impact of bringing higher education options to the region is profound.
“Unlocking Africa’s potential will drive dramatic economic and social progress in the region and then around the world,” said Fr. Brian Paulson, SJ, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States. “The number of college-aged students far exceeds the number of university seats available in Eastern Africa.”
The Jesuits have been successful educators in Eastern Africa for more than 65 years, primarily in high schools. Now the need and opportunity to provide a higher level of education is seen by business, religious, and political leaders.
The six Jesuit secondary schools in Eastern Africa were built with worldwide and local support. “We are looking to form men and women committed to the advancement of innovative knowledge and technological entrepreneurship for a more just and humane world,” said Eddie Cullen, CEO of Crescite, an American technology firm that is partnering with Hekima University. “We are appreciative of the organizations and individuals who see the importance of development in Africa.”
The new university in Molo, Kenya, called Hekima University, will boast two dormitories, eight staff housing buildings plus a Jesuit residence, two cafeterias, and a library. The university will offer classes within four schools: Data Science, Business, STEM, and Engineering.
“Africa is a continent brimming with untapped potential, and the key lies in education,” said Fr. Paul Kalenzi, SJ, who is leading the development. “Please join us in this education journey – we invite students, educators, researchers, leaders and partners from around the world to be part of this exciting endeavor.”
All are invited to join Fr. Paul Kalenzi, SJ, and the leaders of Hekima University for an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, African cultural entertainment, and a presentation about the new school. All proceeds from the event go directly to Hekima University.
From Chicago to Kenya:
Supporting Hekima University
Where: Theater on the Lake
2401 N. Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60614
When: Wed, April 17, 2024 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Register: https://www.jesuitsmidwest.org/kalenzi/
For any questions or media interviews, contact Fr. Paul Kalenzi, SJ, at pkalenzi@jesuits.org.
Fr. Paul Kalenzi, SJ
Jesuits USA Midwest Province
+1 617-860-7805
