Tony DeVaun McNeil Provides Guide to Help Minorities Overcome Racism
Potential Solutions to Race Relations in America Offered in "From Niger To The N Word"IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony DeVaun McNeil covers the origins of racism and what minorities can do to make it inconsequential, showing readers that they are not limited by what others think, do or say, since they are only limited by what they themselves think, do or say. "From Niger To The N Word" is his guide to overcoming the problems facing race relations in America.
McNeil addresses the concerns of Black readers, drawing from his journey to overcome injustice and avoid using it as a crutch, to achieve a higher standard and go beyond the boundaries of prejudice. In the author's words, he has received his degree in race relations from the proverbial "school of hard knocks" that also provided electives in love, compassion and fellowship, which he shares.
"From Niger To The N Word" is based on McNeil's experiences as a Black man living in America with opened eyes and awareness of the realities faced by people of color, he also finds basis in history. His book is dedicated to Malcolm X, the awakened human rights leader who wanted goodwill for all of humanity without regard for skin color. With his book, McNeil continues this noble cause and invites readers to join him in changing the world.
About the Author
Tony DeVaun McNeil was born in Louisiana in 1965 and pursued a career in the military. He retired from the United States Army in 2016. McNeil has a master's degree in Marriage and Family Counseling.
Sofia Holmes
Sweetspire Literature Management
+1 888-812-1631
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok