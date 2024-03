POSTED ON March 21, 2024

SAVE THE DATE: VETERANS DAY AT THE CAPITOL

Join us for Veterans Day at the Capitol on Monday, May 20!

Interact with LDVA staff and legislators

Louisiana Honor Medal Presentation

Press Conference on Capitol Steps

Veteran Resource Tables in Memorial Hall

Visit the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park

More detailed information to come. Questions: Email veteran@la.gov or call 225.219.5005.