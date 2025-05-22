POSTED ON May 22, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 22, 2025

LDVA TO HONOR FALLEN AND REMEMBER LEGACIES ON MEMORIAL DAY, SECRETARY MEGINLEY TO GIVE REMARKS AT SEVERAL EVENTS

BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, COL (USAF Ret) and the LDVA team will honor Louisiana’s fallen and remember their legacies in observance of Memorial Day at events across the state. LDVA’s five state veterans cemeteries will host somber ceremonies memorializing the more than 10,000 veterans interred at the cemeteries.

Secretary Meginley will deliver remarks at the annual Memorial Day Garden of Flags event on Saturday, May 24 at 8:30 a.m. hosted by Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Chapter 1 on the State Capitol grounds. Secretary Meginley will also speak on Memorial Day at Acadiana Veteran Alliance’s Memorial Day ceremony at Moncus Park in Lafayette at 8 a.m. followed by St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial Day ceremony at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas at 10:30 a.m.

“A nation that forgets its veterans and service members, will itself, soon be forgotten,” said Secretary Meginley. “As we gather at events across the state to honor Louisiana’s fallen this Memorial Day, those words should ring loudly in our ears. Memorial Day is not merely a date on the calendar, but a day when we collectively pause to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to our nation.”

LDVA’s state cemeteries provide a final resting place of honor for veterans to ensure their legacies are preserved for future generations. The cemeteries’ Memorial Day ceremonies will be held on Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m. and will include words of remembrance, prayers and the playing of Taps. Deputy Secretary Jerome Buller will deliver remarks at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, which is located at 2413 Highway 425.

Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery · 337.238.6405

3348 University Parkway · Leesville, LA 71446

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery · 318.728.4346

2413 Highway 425 · Rayville, LA 71269

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery · 318.925.0612

7970 Mike Clark Road · Keithville, LA 71047

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery · 985.646.6458

34888 Grantham College Drive · Slidell, LA 70460

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery · 337.246.7094

1610 Evangeline Road · Jennings, LA 70546

For more information about our Memorial Day ceremonies, please contact each cemetery directly.

