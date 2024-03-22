ameriCARE Texas Home Care of Fort Worth & Cleburne Receives 2024 Best of Home Care® – Top 100 Leader in Experience Award
To be recognized as one of the Top 100 home care agencies in North America is such a great honor and speaks to the positive impact we have had on our clients and staff”TEXAS, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ameriCARE Texas Home Care of Fort Worth & Cleburne announced today that it received the distinguished 2024 Best of Home Care –Top 100 Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for post-acute care.
— Marty Baylor, CEO of ameriCARE Texas Home Care
The Top 100 Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is only awarded to 100 home care businesses in North America. Recipients must consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Top 100 Leader in Experience Award recipient, ameriCARE Texas is recognized among the very best home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program.
This accomplishment demonstrates ameriCARE Texas’ long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of ameriCARE Texas’ clients and employees were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period, ameriCARE Texas received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the ameriCARE Texas management team set goals to reach the highest level of experience possible.
“I am extremely proud of our care team and the commitment we have made to provide excellent care. To be recognized as one of the Top 100 home care agencies in North America is such a great honor and speaks to the positive impact we have had on our clients and staff,” says Marty Baylor, CEO of ameriCARE Texas Home Care.
The Best of Home Care – Top 100 Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
“At HCP, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations, ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum,” says Todd Austin, President of HCP. “When we see agencies like ameriCARE Texas that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we’re on the right track. ameriCARE Texas has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”
To find out more about ameriCARE Texas’ commitment to experience, please visit www.americaretexas.com or call (817) 349-9075.
About ameriCARE Texas Home Care
ameriCARE Texas was founded in 2020 and has grown to three offices located in Cleburne, Fort Worth, and Weatherford. Our mission is to promote independence and desired lifestyle by providing a personalized care experience with dedicated and compassionate caregivers that make aging at home comfortable, safe, and connected. Our vision is to provide care that empowers families and loved ones to enjoy more shared moments together at home.
About HCP
HCP’s vision is to partner with the long-term and post-acute care industry, providing mission-critical applications to improve outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum, enabling the delivery of exceptional experiences. HCP offers RN-developed training, satisfaction surveys, hiring, and reputation management tools designed to help you become the best employer and provider in your area—and make sure everyone knows about it. Known industry-wide for its Benchmarking Report and Best of Home Care awards, HCP is redefining the future of post-acute care. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
