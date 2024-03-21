The Rtf1/Prf1-dependent histone modification axis counteracts multi-drug resistance in fission yeast

Here, we report that ablation of any step in the Rtf1-H2Bub1-H3K4me regulatory axis (which we abbreviate to histone modification axis or HMA) in the model eukaryote Schizosaccharomyces pombe conferred resistance to the ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) inhibitor hydroxyurea (HU). This phenotype correlated with increased dNTP levels in the presence of HU and bypass of the S-phase checkpoint, indicators of reduced HU efficacy. Interestingly, mutations of Tyr1 (Y1) and Thr4 (T4) in the RNAPII CTD also led to HU resistance, suggesting a gene regulatory origin for the phenotype. RNA-seq and RNAPII ChIP-seq analyses revealed a markedly diminished transcriptional response to HU in the resistant mutants. We further linked HU resistance to a broader drug-tolerant state that included reduced sensitivity to azole antifungal agents. Taken together, our findings point to the altered gene regulation triggered by defects in the HMA (or Rpb1 CTD phosphorylation) as a driver of drug resistance in S. pombe, and pave the way toward detailed examination of the relevant gene regulatory mechanisms.

Many of these steps have been described in molecular detail, and yet, we still lack a thorough understanding of how the co-transcriptional histone modification pattern regulates gene expression. Although the pattern is nearly universal on transcribed genes, consistent with its being an integral part of RNAPII elongation, its effects seem to be largely gene-specific and variable between cell types ( Fuchs & Oren, 2014 ; Howe et al, 2017 ). Histone modification “reader” proteins, which bind to modified histones to execute downstream functions on chromatin, may be important for dictating this specificity, particularly for H3K4me and H3K36me ( Musselman et al, 2012 ). However, it remains unclear how specificity is achieved for a particular reader protein in a given chromatin context. Few reader proteins have been identified for H2Bub1 or H3K79me. It is also difficult to assign functions to the modifications themselves because the cognate enzymes can have additional substrates or non-catalytic functions ( Morgan & Shilatifard, 2020 ). Despite these challenges, deciphering the significance of co-transcriptional histone modification pathways remains an important goal, as they have critical roles in cell growth and differentiation, embryonic development, and metabolism ( Johnsen, 2012 ; Shilatifard, 2012 ; Wagner & Carpenter, 2012 ). This makes these pathways potential therapeutic targets in disease.

Results

HMA mutants exhibit increased dNTPs compared with wild type upon acute HU treatment We previously used acute treatment with 12 mM HU to synchronize htb1-K119R cells in the S phase, suggesting that resistance to this dose of HU does not preclude the acute effect of HU on cellular dNTP pools (Page et al, 2019). To confirm this observation in other HU-resistant mutants, we monitored the DNA content by FACS in HU-treated cells. Our treatment was with 12 mM HU for 4 h, conditions we used previously and that are well established for cell synchronization (Page et al, 2019). Untreated S. pombe of all genotypes tested displayed a single, prominent peak corresponding to the 2N DNA content that is characteristic of asynchronous growth (because G2 is the longest cell cycle phase) (Fig S3) (Hoffman et al, 2015). HU-treated cells of all genotypes tested still displayed a single peak that was shifted to lower PI-A values, indicating a lower DNA content and near-uniform arrest in the S phase. However, the resistant htb-K119R, prf1∆, brl1∆, and set1∆ mutants displayed a broad 1N peak after HU treatment that partially overlapped with the peak observed in the absence of HU (Fig S3). This was not observed in the wild-type or in the set2∆ strain, indicating a correlation with HU resistance and suggesting that S-phase arrest was not complete under these conditions in the resistant mutants. These findings pointed to an alteration in the acute HU response in the resistant mutants that protects the cells from the toxic effects of chronic HU treatment. Figure S3. FACS analysis of HU-treated HMA mutants. FACS analysis of the indicated strains pre- and post-treatment with 12 mM of HU. Sorted cells were binned based on propidium iodide (PI-A) intensity, and the count of total cells in each bin is plotted. Broken lines on the HU-treated plots denote the position of the G2 peak in the untreated control from the same experiment. Because HU is an inhibitor of RNR, we tested whether genetic ablation of the HMA affected cellular dNTP levels in response to HU. A liquid chromatography–coupled mass spectrometry method was used to quantify dNTP levels both before and after HU treatment. All dNTP levels were normalized to the corresponding NTP levels within each sample. We observed that HU resistance correlated with increased levels of dATP and/or dGTP in HU-treated mutant cells compared with wild type (Fig 2A–C). This effect was especially pronounced in the htb-K119R, brl1∆, and prf1∆ mutants, in which we observed an increase in dGTP even in the absence of HU (Fig 2A). This suggests that these mutations may alter nucleotide metabolism independently of their response to HU. In the set1∆ and hht2-K4R mutants, the increase was more subtle, affecting only dATP in the HU-treated condition (Fig 2B and C). No effects on purine dNTP levels were observed in set2∆, although dCTP levels were significantly elevated compared with wild type in the absence of HU (Fig 2B). The preferential effects of the mutations on dNTP levels in the presence of HU are consistent with reduced efficacy of HU in the resistant mutants. Figure 2. HU-resistant HMA mutants exhibit elevated purine dNTPs compared with wild type in the presence of HU. (A) dNTP levels were measured in the indicated strains grown in the presence (“Treated”) or absence (“Untreated”) of HU. dNTP levels were normalized to the corresponding NTP of each sample, and then scaled based on the wild-type dNTP/NTP ratio. Error bars denote the SEM (n = 7). A two-way ANOVA was conducted across all strains followed by two-sided t tests with the Bonferroni correction between each mutant strain and wild type for each dNTP. *P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001. (A, B, C) As in (A) for the indicated strains (n = 3–7). **P ≤ 0.01. (D) Ratio of the quantity of dNTPs in the HU-treated versus the untreated sample for wild type. Error bars denote the SEM (n = 7). (E) Ratio of the quantity of dATP in the HU-treated versus the untreated sample for the indicated strains. Error bars denote the SEM (n = 5). A two-way ANOVA was conducted across all strains followed by two-sided t tests with the Bonferroni correction between each mutant strain and wild type. P-values for each comparison are indicated. (E, F, G) As in (E) for the indicated strains (n = 3–4). In wild-type cells, HU treatment depleted dATP levels by 70–80% and dGTP levels by ∼50%, but had minimal effects on levels of dCTP or dTTP (Fig 2D). This is consistent with previous results demonstrating that HU affects cellular levels of purine dNTPs more strongly than pyrimidine dNTPs (Hendricks & Mathews, 1998). The mean of the HU/untreated ratios of dATP across experiments was increased in resistant mutants compared with wild type, further supporting reduced HU efficacy. These differences reached statistical significance in the htb-K119R, prf1∆, and hht2-K4R mutants (Fig 2E and F). The HU/untreated ratios for set1∆ and brl1∆ were not significantly different from wild type (Fig 2G). We conclude that increased levels of purine dNTPs, particularly in HU-treated conditions, confer protection from the deleterious effects of HU treatment in the resistant mutants, likely because the efficacy of HU treatment is diminished.

HMA mutations suppress the HU sensitivity of S-phase checkpoint mutants HU treatment results in activation of the S-phase checkpoint, which blocks entry into mitosis in response to perturbed DNA replication (Giannattasio & Branzei, 2017). In S. pombe, the checkpoint is initiated by activation of the kinase Rad3 (ortholog of human ATR) at stalled replication forks, which transduces a signal to effector kinases Cds1 and Chk1 (ortholog of human CHK1) (Giannattasio & Branzei, 2017). We expected that the HU resistance mutations we identified would ameliorate HU hypersensitivity of checkpoint kinase mutants by avoiding replication fork stalling and subsequent DNA damage. We thus tested HU sensitivity of double mutant strains in which either htb-K119R or set1∆ was combined with a checkpoint kinase deletion. As expected, single checkpoint mutants were sensitive to HU at doses that did not affect wild-type growth: 2 mM for rad3∆ and cds1∆, and 6 mM for chk1∆ (Fig 3A). Both htb-K119R and set1∆ were able to suppress the sensitivity of all three checkpoint mutants to low doses of HU, consistent with the effects of these mutants on HU efficacy (Fig 3A). Figure 3. HMA mutations decrease the HU sensitivity of S-phase checkpoint mutants. (A) Fivefold serial dilutions of the indicated strains were spotted on control media (YES) or media with the indicated concentration of HU. All experiments were repeated at least three times, and representative pictures are shown. (A, B) As in (A) for the indicated concentrations of MMS. HU-induced DNA damage resulting from stalled replication forks can be repaired by error-prone translesion bypass involving alternate DNA polymerase recruitment by monoubiquitylation of PCNA (Hedglin & Benkovic, 2015). Knockout of rhp18+, encoding the E3 ligase specific for PCNA, led to moderate HU hypersensitivity that was suppressed by either htb-K119R or set1∆ (Fig S4). The ability of HMA mutations to suppress multiple defects in DNA damage signaling and repair in response to HU further supports the idea that ablation of the HMA reduces HU efficacy. Figure S4. HMA mutations decrease the HU sensitivity of the translesion bypass mutant rhp18∆. Fivefold serial dilutions of the indicated strains were spotted on control media (YES) or media with the indicated concentration of HU. All experiments were repeated at least three times, and representative pictures are shown. Consistent with our previous results demonstrating that HU-resistant mutants were not resistant to other DNA-damaging agents (Fig S2A), neither htb-K119R nor set1∆ suppressed the sensitivity of checkpoint mutants to MMS (Fig 3B). In fact, MMS sensitivity of the double mutants was enhanced compared with the single checkpoint mutants (Fig 3B). These results support a specific effect of the resistance mutations on HU toxicity.

HU-resistant mutants exhibit unique transcriptome features in the absence of HU treatment We hypothesized that HU resistance in HMA and Rpb1 CTD mutants most likely arises from effects on RNAPII transcription. To investigate potential transcriptional defects underlying these phenotypes, we performed spike-in normalized RNA-seq on poly(A)+ RNA isolated from two sets of strains: wild type, prf1∆, htb-K119R, set1∆, set2∆, brl1∆, and cds1∆; and rpb1-WT, rpb1-Y1F, rpb1-S2A, rpb1-T4A, and rpb1-S7A. Each set included its own isogenic wild-type control. Three biological replicates were included for each strain, grown under control or HU-treated conditions. The sets of differentially expressed transcripts determined in comparisons between untreated wild type and untreated prf1∆, brl1∆, htb-K119R, or set1∆ reflected the hierarchy of the HMA: 506 coding transcripts were dysregulated in prf1∆, 317 in brl1∆, 380 in htb1-K119R, and 135 in set1∆ (Fig S9A). This recapitulates previous observations demonstrating broader gene regulatory roles of H2Bub1 than of H3K4me, and extends this trend further upstream to imply still broader roles of Rtf1 (Tanny et al, 2007; Zofall & Grewal, 2007; Fleming et al, 2008; Batta et al, 2011). We assessed the overlap between differentially expressed transcripts identified by RNA-seq in the HMA mutants and in set2∆ by performing pairwise comparisons (Fig S9B). Fewer than 100 transcripts were differentially regulated in cds1∆, so these data were not included in this analysis. As expected, we found highly significant overlaps between all classes of differentially expressed transcripts in the HMA mutants. The coding and non-coding transcripts that were increased compared with wild type in the HMA mutants overlapped significantly with those in set2∆. The coordinate regulation of non-coding transcripts by the HMA and Set2 is consistent with the known roles of these factors in repressing antisense transcription within protein-coding genes, and argues that many of the targets of antisense suppression are common to both factors (Sansó et al, 2020). In contrast, the decreased coding transcripts in the HMA mutants were distinct from those identified in set2∆, suggesting that they reflect unique properties of the HMA mutants (Fig S9B). Figure S9. RNA-seq analysis of HMA mutants. (A) Differentially expressed transcripts in each of the indicated mutant strains compared with wild type (fold change ≥2) in the absence of HU treatment. (B) Pairwise comparisons between different groups of differentially expressed transcripts. P-values (Fisher’s exact test with a false discovery rate correction for multiple testing) are shown in a tabular form. “ns” denotes P > 0.01. Comparisons denoting key differences between the HMA mutants and set2∆ are colored red. RNA-seq identified similar numbers of differentially expressed transcripts in all of the Rpb1 CTD mutants. All classes of transcripts showed broadly significant overlaps in pairwise comparisons between the mutants, consistent with previous results (Fig S10A and B) (Garg et al, 2021). This suggests that gene regulatory roles of these CTD residues are shared at least in part. Overlaps between groups of increased coding or increased non-coding transcripts were consistently less significant in comparisons involving rpb1-S7A, indicating that the steady-state transcriptome of this mutant under normal growth conditions diverges from that of rpb1-Y1F, rpb1-S2A, and rpb1-T4A (Fig S10B). This is in accord with the distinct phenotypic behavior of this mutant (Schwer et al, 2014). Figure S10. RNA-seq analysis of Rpb1 CTD mutants. (A) Differentially expressed transcripts in each of the indicated mutant strains compared with wild type (fold change ≥2) in the absence of HU treatment. (B) Pairwise comparisons between different groups of differentially expressed transcripts. P-values (Fisher’s exact test with a false discovery rate correction for multiple testing) are shown in a tabular form; the significance cutoff was P > 0.01. Comparisons denoting key differences between rpb1-S7A and the other mutants are colored red. We also determined the overlap between groups of differentially expressed genes identified in HMA mutants, set2∆, and Rpb1 CTD mutants to ascertain whether there were expression signatures associated with the HU resistance phenotype. Pairwise comparisons did not reveal any consistent patterns that distinguished resistant and non-resistant mutants, although they did uncover a particularly strong association between non-coding transcripts increased in the HMA mutants, set2∆, and rpb1-S2A (Fig S11). This aligns with previous data implicating S2 phosphorylation in non-coding RNA repression (Schwer et al, 2014; Garg et al, 2021). We identified only four genes that were differentially expressed in all the HU-resistant mutants, but not in set2∆ or rpb1-S7A: SPCC18B5.02c+(a cinnamoyl-CoA reductase pseudogene), mug182+ (encoding a NADHX epimerase), SPNCRNA.472, and SPNCRNA.980. None of the known functions of these genes suggest a role in HU resistance. Figure S11. Differentially expressed genes common to HMA and Rpb1 CTD mutants. Pairwise comparisons between the different indicated groups of differentially expressed transcripts. P-values (Fisher’s exact test with a false discovery rate correction for multiple testing) are shown in a tabular form. “ns” denotes P > 0.01.