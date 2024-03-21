Chloe and Callie, the Golden Retriever Sisters, Sign New Business Deal
EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida, USA - Chloe and Callie, the lovable golden retriever duo that has captured the hearts of millions on TikTok, have been seen this week on Pensacola Beach with big cameras filming and following them in their latest business venture. The two sisters, who live in sunny Florida, have signed a contract for their next big project.
Their owner, Kelly Taylor who manages their social media accounts, expressed excitement about this new development. "We are thrilled to share that Chloe and Callie have landed their next business deal. It's an amazing opportunity for them and we can't wait to show our fans what they have in store."
Chloe and Callie have become internet sensations with their adorable videos showcasing their playful and loving relationship. Their fans eagerly wait for their next post, and this new business deal has only added to the excitement. The sisters have not revealed any details on their social media or to media outlets about the project yet, but their fans are already buzzing with anticipation.
Chloe and Callie's journey to fame began when their owner started sharing their daily adventures on TikTok. Their charming personalities and Florida lifestyle quickly gained them a massive following worldwide. They have also been featured on various media outlets, including Good Morning America, and Newsweek. Chloe and Callie are very loyal to their followers by sharing their Florida adventures swimming in the crystal clear waters of the Gulf Coast, boating in the sunshine state waters of Miami, Destin and Key West, or watching the sunrises and sunsets from Pensacola Beach.
The golden retriever sisters have proven to be more than just cute faces on social media. With their influence and ability to captivate their audience they have caught the attention of brands and businesses eager to collaborate with these canine celebrities. From trending pet products, real estate teams and mortgage lenders, to pet friendly hotels and restaurants they have become sought after brand ambassadors, lending their star power to a variety of products and campaigns. Despite their rising fame Chloe and Callie remain grounded and true to their golden retriever roots. Whether they are surfing the waves at the beach, jumping off the boat, or simply cuddling up with their human family at home they love embracing life's simple pleasures.
With their new business deal, they are set to take on new challenges and continue to spread joy and love to their fans with each wag of their tails and each adorable post they inspire millions of people around the world. Stay tuned for more updates on Chloe and Callie's golden life in Florida.
Chloe and Callie Inc
Their owner, Kelly Taylor who manages their social media accounts, expressed excitement about this new development. "We are thrilled to share that Chloe and Callie have landed their next business deal. It's an amazing opportunity for them and we can't wait to show our fans what they have in store."
Chloe and Callie have become internet sensations with their adorable videos showcasing their playful and loving relationship. Their fans eagerly wait for their next post, and this new business deal has only added to the excitement. The sisters have not revealed any details on their social media or to media outlets about the project yet, but their fans are already buzzing with anticipation.
Chloe and Callie's journey to fame began when their owner started sharing their daily adventures on TikTok. Their charming personalities and Florida lifestyle quickly gained them a massive following worldwide. They have also been featured on various media outlets, including Good Morning America, and Newsweek. Chloe and Callie are very loyal to their followers by sharing their Florida adventures swimming in the crystal clear waters of the Gulf Coast, boating in the sunshine state waters of Miami, Destin and Key West, or watching the sunrises and sunsets from Pensacola Beach.
The golden retriever sisters have proven to be more than just cute faces on social media. With their influence and ability to captivate their audience they have caught the attention of brands and businesses eager to collaborate with these canine celebrities. From trending pet products, real estate teams and mortgage lenders, to pet friendly hotels and restaurants they have become sought after brand ambassadors, lending their star power to a variety of products and campaigns. Despite their rising fame Chloe and Callie remain grounded and true to their golden retriever roots. Whether they are surfing the waves at the beach, jumping off the boat, or simply cuddling up with their human family at home they love embracing life's simple pleasures.
With their new business deal, they are set to take on new challenges and continue to spread joy and love to their fans with each wag of their tails and each adorable post they inspire millions of people around the world. Stay tuned for more updates on Chloe and Callie's golden life in Florida.
Chloe and Callie Inc
Chloe and Callie Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
TikTok