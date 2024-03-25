MetaMinds Group Partners with NFTrends

‘Metaverse as a Service’ company enhances trust and authentication for luxury brands exploring the metaverse space

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaMinds Group, a ‘metaverse as a service’ company providing end-to-end infrastructure and metaverse-ready solutions to luxury and lifestyle brands, has announced a partnership with NFTrends (Numeraire Future Trends), the provider of a proprietary, innovative and comprehensive suite of solutions for authentication, ownership, and provenance tracking, designed for the luxury and art markets.A Zilliqa Group venture entity, MetaMinds has entered this partnership in order to offer a joint service offering with NFTrends focusing on the initial phase of digital asset authentication linked to metaverse experiences, use cases, and functionalities through leveraging NFTrends advanced technologies like NFDIs and DPPs that offer brands, artists and buyers value by enhancing trust, reducing fraud, and improving the overall experience of these industries. The Digital Product Passports combined with proprietary AI-based technology for digital fingerprint recognition enable authentication of newly issued items and facilitate continuous provenance and ownership tracking for unique items throughout their lifecycle..MetaMinds Group, alongside NFTrends, will be building on the future of DPPs and the importance of the authentication layer for the luxury industry, especially when looking at providing experiences within the metaverse post purchases. By leveraging MetaMinds’ Multi-tenant MaaS architecture, NFTrends technology offers authentication and provenance tracking services not only for physical items but also for real-time authentication of brand-issued digital images in the Metaverse. This partnership will add another level of authentication and security by enlisting NFTrends’ unique and innovative DPP (Digital Product Passport) technologies. DPPs created through NFTrends establish an immutable link between physical treasuries (ranging from high-end luxury items, jewelry, timepieces, artworks, artifacts, and collectibles) and their creators. This link can be transferred from owner to owner over the lifetime of the item, providing a promising future for ownership and provenance tracking that is impossible to manipulate or hack.“Our partnership with NFTrends aligns perfectly with our commitment to provide and deliver unique solutions necessary for brands wanting to elevate the customer experience within luxury” said Sandra Helou, CEO of MetaMinds Group. “If we look at what is currently in the market QR codes, RFIDs and even NFTs are not secure enough to act as DPPs which can offer provenance, ownership and experiences attached to them. We want to bring this level of authentication initially to digital products and then expand with the NFTrends the industries we serve through both physical and digital products”Through this partnership, MetaMinds will further grow its suite of products and services available to its clients and users delivering metaverse and spatial web services that promise scalable and sustainable growth for luxury and lifestyle brands looking to leverage these transformative technologies.About MetaMinds Group:MetaMinds Group is an award-winning ‘Metaverse as a Service’ technology company within web3. Their primary focus is to assist luxury brands entering the metaverse space by providing an end-to-end metaverse and spatial web platform strategy and the infrastructure needed to execute these objectives. MetaMinds builds, deploys and manages the virtual environments that are ushering in a new era for the modern internet by cultivating engaging and immersive experiences for users. For more information on MetaMinds Group visit, www.metaminds.groupAbout NFTrends Ltd:NFTrends (Numeraire Future Trends) is a technology company offering comprehensive solutions for key challenges within the Art and Luxury sectors, such as authentication, provenance, and ownership. Utilizing Digital Product Passports (DPPs) and AI-driven Digital Product Fingerprint technology, we establish a unique link between owners and their valued items. Our innovative concept of Non-Fungible Digital Images (NFDIs), featuring immutable and non-replicable limited-edition images, is set to transform the digital presence of arts and luxury brands in the Metaverse and pave the way for tokenization and fractionalization in these markets. For more information on NFTrends, please visit, https://www.nftrends.ai