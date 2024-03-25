Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,506 in the last 365 days.

Principal Darren Edgecomb's Statement in Response to Dismissal of Criminal Charges

Pictured here Former Palm Beach Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomb

Former Palm Beach Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomb

State Attorney's Office dismisses all criminal charges against former Palm Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomb and four other administrators

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 15, 2024, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office finally did the right thing and dismissed all criminal charges against former Palm Beach Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomb and four other administrative staff members at the school. The investigation that led to the criminal charges was deeply flawed and disregarded the obvious financial motivation of the complainants. There was never any justice to be obtained from this unjust and unfair prosecution. Earlier statements released by prosecutors misstate the law and the facts which resulted in the abandonment of the prosecution on the eve of trial. At all times, Principal Edgecomb and his team took great care to adhere to the law and Palm Beach County School District policies. Principal Edgecomb is relieved and grateful, both for himself and the other members of his staff, that the correct disposition of charges was entered.

Attorney John M. Howe
on behalf of Principal Darren L. Edgecomb

Disclaimer: This statement expresses the opinion of Darren L. Edgecomb.
State of Florida v. Darren Lerone Edgecomb; Florida 15th Judicial Circuit Case No. 50-2023-CF-006326-EXX-MB

John Howe
Law Offices of John M. Howe, P.A.
+1 561-296-7772
email us here

You just read:

Principal Darren Edgecomb's Statement in Response to Dismissal of Criminal Charges

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more