Principal Darren Edgecomb's Statement in Response to Dismissal of Criminal Charges
State Attorney's Office dismisses all criminal charges against former Palm Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomb and four other administratorsWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 15, 2024, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office finally did the right thing and dismissed all criminal charges against former Palm Beach Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomb and four other administrative staff members at the school. The investigation that led to the criminal charges was deeply flawed and disregarded the obvious financial motivation of the complainants. There was never any justice to be obtained from this unjust and unfair prosecution. Earlier statements released by prosecutors misstate the law and the facts which resulted in the abandonment of the prosecution on the eve of trial. At all times, Principal Edgecomb and his team took great care to adhere to the law and Palm Beach County School District policies. Principal Edgecomb is relieved and grateful, both for himself and the other members of his staff, that the correct disposition of charges was entered.
Attorney John M. Howe
on behalf of Principal Darren L. Edgecomb
Disclaimer: This statement expresses the opinion of Darren L. Edgecomb.
State of Florida v. Darren Lerone Edgecomb; Florida 15th Judicial Circuit Case No. 50-2023-CF-006326-EXX-MB
