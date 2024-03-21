Global Dental Mirror Handles Market Sees Steady Growth Amid Increasing Demand for Dental Equipment

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of dental illness, increasing geriatric population, and the growing awareness among people related to oral health are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global dental mirror handles market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the lack of standardization and the high costs associated with dental mirror handles may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the continuous development in oral infrastructure and technological advancements in mirror handles are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the dental mirror handles market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global dental mirror handles market generated $361.9 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $682.8 million by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2032.

One of the significant driving factors for the dental mirror handles market is:

Increasing Dental Procedures and Awareness:

The growing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, coupled with the rising awareness about oral hygiene, drives the demand for dental procedures.

Advancements in dental technologies have made procedures more accessible and less invasive, further increasing the number of dental visits.

As dental practitioners aim for higher precision and efficiency during procedures, the demand for quality dental instruments, including mirror handles, rises.

This driving factor underscores the importance of dental mirror handles as essential tools in dental examinations and procedures, leading to sustained market growth.

Type: Stainless Steel Handle Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The stainless-steel handle sub-segment accounted for the largest global dental mirror handles market share of 45.6% in 2022 and is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the strength and toughness of stainless steel, which reduces the risk of instrument breakage. Besides, the extreme hardness of stainless steel increases the tip life and reduces maintenance time. Moreover, stainless steel has resistance to discoloration, maintaining a bright surface for easy cleaning.

Dental Mirror Handles Market Key Segments:

Product Type Segmentation:

Single-ended Dental Mirror Handles

Double-ended Dental Mirror Handles

Disposable Dental Mirror Handles

Material Segmentation:

Stainless Steel Dental Mirror Handles

Plastic Dental Mirror Handles

Titanium Dental Mirror Handles

Others (Aluminum, etc.)

End-user Segmentation:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Research Institutes, Dental Schools, etc.)

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Direct Sales (Manufacturer to End-user)

Distributor Sales

Online Retailing

Others (Wholesale, Retail Pharmacies, etc.)

Geographical Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Application Segmentation:

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Research and Development

Price Range Segmentation:

Low-end

Mid-range

High-end

Technology Segmentation:

Conventional Dental Mirror Handles

Advanced Dental Mirror Handles (with LED lights, ergonomic designs, etc.)

These key segments help in understanding the market dynamics, target audience, and competitive landscape within the dental mirror handles market.

Leading Players in the Dental Mirror Handles Market:

ACTEON GROUP

Thempson

LARIDENT S.R.L.

Zirc Dental Products

Smith Care

Wittex GmbH

Integra LifeSciences

Parkell Inc.

ZIRC

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dental mirror handles market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing dental mirror handles market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the dental mirror handles market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

