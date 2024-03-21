Lizard Thicket Boutique Announces the Ultimate 30A Getaway Giveaway

This unique opportunity invites fashion enthusiasts to win a memorable escape to the stunning shores of 30A.

PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lizard Thicket Boutique, a leader in women's fashion and accessories, is thrilled to announce its most extravagant giveaway to date: The Ultimate 30A Getaway.

This unique opportunity invites fashion enthusiasts to win a memorable escape to the stunning shores of 30A, blending high-style with the allure of one of the most picturesque coastal destinations.

Win an Exclusive 30A Experience

Participants have the chance to secure a seven-night stay in the heart of 30A for themselves and their closest friends, alongside a $1,000 Lizard Thicket Boutique e-gift card, ensuring the winner explores the boutique's latest collections in style.

How to Participate

Entering the giveaway is simple. Fashion lovers are encouraged to follow @Lizardthicketboutique and @30Abeachgirls on Instagram, like and tag friends in the promotional post, share the excitement of their story, and join the Lizard Thicket email list for updates on the latest trends and exclusive offers.

About Lizard Thicket Boutique

With a dedication to inspiring women through fashion, Lizard Thicket Boutique offers an array of clothing and accessories that blend contemporary trends with timeless elegance.

Terms & Conditions

ENTRY PERIOD: begins on March 17th, 2024 at 12pm Eastern Time and ends on April 5th, 2024 at 11:59pm. Only one (1) entry is permitted per person. Terms apply. Must be at least 25 years old to win. 10 guest max. Blackout dates apply.

For more details on the giveaway and to explore Lizard Thicket's exclusive collection, visit the link below.