Rosie the Riveter Trust Launches 2024 Rosie Certification for Gender Equity in Construction

Awards Serve to Recognize Industry Leaders for Gender Equity in the Construction Trades

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rosie the Riveter Trust is pleased to announce the start of the 2024 cycle of the Rosie the Riveter Certification Awards. The distinguished awards celebrate construction companies that are leading the way in gender equity within California's trades. In the past, the program has recognized industry trailblazers such as Skanska-USA, Nova Group Inc., and Teichert.

The Awards are organized by a consortium of construction industry advocates including Rosie the Riveter Trust, Tradeswomen Inc., Stanford Land Buildings & Real Estate Black Advisory Committee, Rising Sun Center for Opportunity, and Construction Trades Workforce Initiative (CTWI). The Department of Labor Women’s Bureau, Office of Apprenticeship, and Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs serve as program advisors.

The Awards serve as a seal of approval for construction workplaces that demonstrate best practices in gender equity. Companies have the opportunity to be awarded by level of certification based on metrics met in the following categories:

● Gender equity hiring directives and incentives

● Retention of women who are field employees

● Workplace environment

● Health benefits and family leave support

Sarah Pritchard, Executive Director of Rosie the Riveter Trust, emphasizes the importance of this moment: “With women comprising only 3% of the trades workforce nationally, and California poised for significant infrastructure growth, the time is now to ensure women's equitable participation and advancement in these critical roles.”

Juan Calderon, Director of Stakeholders Relations at Construction Trades Workforce Initiative, states, “The Rosie Certification Awards are pivotal for setting industry benchmarks in gender equity, offering companies a way to distinguish themselves in a competitive market.”

Past awardees have already experienced the benefits. Teresa Maxwell of Skanska applauds the certification for highlighting their commitment to empowering women in construction. Mary Teichert of Teichert Construction celebrates their Silver-level recognition as a testament to their inclusive and inspiring work environment.

The award application window for 2024 is open as of March 21 and closes August 2. For details on how to apply, visit our website or contact Amanda Sargisson at awards@rosietheriveter.org.

The launch of the award cycle coincides with Women’s History Month and Rosie the Riveter Day, March 21, 2024. The Rosie the Riveter Trust will play host to a range of activities during Riveter Days 2024, including surprise guests, the Rosie Roll Call, collaborations, and more through Sunday, March 23, 2024.

On Wednesday, March 27 Congressman Garamendi and the Rosie the Riveter WW II Homefront National Historic Park invite you to join them for their "Honoring Our Rosies of the Past and Future" event. Congressman Garamendi will provide an update on his work to commemorate the untold stories of women who contributed to the war effort. The Rosie the Riveter Trust will announce the official launch of this year's Rosie the Riveter Certification Awards. The U.S. Department of Labor Women's Bureau will share highlights from their resource guide: Tools for Building an Equitable Infrastructure Workforce: Gender Equity Strategies as a Model.

Date: Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

Time: 10 - 11:30 AM PDT

Location: Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front Visitor Center

1414 Harbour Way South, Richmond, CA 94804

Lead Organization, Rosie the Riveter Trust

The Rosie the Riveter Trust honors the legacy and lessons of America’s WWII home front, emphasizing women's pivotal role in the workforce. As the official non-profit partner of the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park, the Trust preserves this history, inspires future generations towards non-traditional roles, and supports best practices in recruiting and retaining women in the trades.



