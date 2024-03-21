The End Brain Cancer Initiative Calls Upon Washington State’s Health Care Authority to Expand Access for Cancer Patients
The End Brain Cancer Initiative Calls Upon Washington State’s Health Care Authority to Expand Access for Cancer PatientsREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) has denied coverage for Tumor Treating Fields, preventing Washington Medicaid patients and public employees from accessing this innovative therapy. Referencing current data and clinical evidence, The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is working on a campaign to request the HCA take measures to revisit its initial ruling and ensure that Medicaid patients and public employees are afforded access to Tumor Treating Fields.
The petition for re-review of the non-coverage policy for Optune Gio, a Tumor Treating Field Device, was denied. This was the first step to being able to participate in the formal process to overturn the policy, which was put in place in 2016. This ruling negatively impacts 2.5 million Washington residents, including the state’s Medicaid population as well as tens of thousands of public employees, such as individuals working in local and state government, higher education, and judicial agencies. The Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) is the largest health purchaser in the state, through Apple Health (Medicaid), the Public Employees Benefits Board (PEBB) Program, the School Employees Benefits Board (SEBB) Program, and the COFA Islander Health Care Program. This decision is unconscionable given the Medicare coverage decision in 2019. Despite this unfortunate complication, EBCI is committed to doubling down on our efforts to ensure the denial is overturned.
“Glioblastoma is terminal, and the options for patients with this devastating cancer are limited. Patients need as many tools in their toolbox as possible to treat this disease,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s President & CEO. “A treatment that has been approved by the FDA should be accessible for patients no matter their income level, what state they live in, or who their employers are. The financial weight of health care is a heavy burden. Without proper coverage, innovative care simply isn’t accessible for most patients. These are people who are fighting for their lives, and when opportunities to extend life are taken away, it leaves them without hope.” You can read Dellann Elliott Mydland’s full op-ed at https://endbraincancer.org/medicaid-coverage-in-wa-state/.
We know that creating a groundswell of support can help encourage decision makers to act. Part of what makes us successful is identifying key individuals who can make a compelling case for why innovative technology needs to be included and reimbursed by state programs like the HCA. You can take action to support this initiative at https://endbraincancer.org/medicaid-coverage-in-wa-state/.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, +1 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org
