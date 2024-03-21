Trax EVP of Customer Success Steve Beda Awarded for Transportation Spend Management Leadership

Steve Beda, EVP, Customer Solutions & Advisory at Trax Technologies

Supply & Demand Chain Executive Honors Trax Executive Vice President of Customer Success Steve Beda with 2024 Pros to Know Award

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trax Technologies, the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, today announced that EVP of Customer Success Steve Beda is recognized as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2024 Pros to Know Award honoree in the Lifetime Achievement category.

The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments provide other leaders with a roadmap to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. As an industry leader and innovator within the freight audit and payment (FAP) sector, Beda is a credible professional who is always informing other industry professionals and his customers about ways to operate more environmentally-friendly and cost effective businesses. Beda also publishes articles that highlight important industry topics, as well as a monthly market update.

“The ability to shed light on some of the areas of this business after serving as long as I have is an honor. I enjoy educating my peers and those entering the industry about the benefits of optimizing emissions and costs,” said Beda. “Trax offers unique solutions to our shippers and I am honored to do good work for a good cause.”

Beda is part of Trax’s expert service team that supplements proprietary TSM FAP cloud‐based technology, which provides global shippers with comprehensive solutions that increase end-to-end visibility, efficiency, cost savings, and, equally as important - environmental responsibility.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars, Top Procurement Stars, Rising Stars, and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management, and make the impossible possible.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com.

Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

