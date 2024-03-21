MacKenzie Scott's $2 Million Grant Bolsters Cuidando Los Niños' Fight Against Child Homelessness in Albuquerque, NM

Toddler at Cuidando Los Niños working on his physical development skills during playtime. Teachers at Cuidando Los Niños feeding infants 6 weeks-1 year old. Logo

Mackenzie Scott's $2 Million Grant sheds light on increasing concern of child homelessness in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Cuidando Los Niños receives funding.

Our waitlist has tripled over the past eighteen months and the numbers are not expected to decrease any time soon.” — Interim Executive Director Natasha Gacinski

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cuidando Los Niños announces it was awarded a $2 million grant from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call.

In March 2023, Yield Giving launched an Open Call for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources.

The mission of Cuidando Los Niños is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families. We do this by providing high-quality early childhood education, case management, supportive housing, and parent education.

“Cuidando Los Ninos is overjoyed to be named as an awardee of the Yield Giving Open Call. We want to personally thank MacKenzie Scott and the Yield Giving team for recognizing the urgency for this type of funding infusion. This $2 million award will allow Cuidando Los Niños to serve more children and families than ever. Since physical space remains the greatest barrier to providing services, this allows us to explore alternative, creative, strategic options to extend our reach. Homelessness has reached epidemic levels in Albuquerque, NM. Our waitlist has tripled over the past eighteen months and the numbers are not expected to decrease any time soon. The time is now for the community to come together and support us in our mission to end child homelessness in Albuquerque.” – Interim Executive Director Natasha Gacinski

The Open Call received 6,353 applications and initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. In the Fall of 2023, organizations top-rated by their peers advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited for experience relevant to this cause and underwent a final round of due diligence. In light of the incredible work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount.

"We are excited that our partnership with Yield Giving has resonated with so many organizations," said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. "In a world teeming with potential and talent, the Open Call has given us an opportunity to identify, uplift, and empower transformative organizations that often remain unseen.”

More information on the Yield Giving Open Call and other initiatives can be found at www.leverforchange.org.

Cuidando Los Niños

Dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness for children and families. Cuidando’s mission is to create a brighter future for vulnerable families by addressing their immediate needs and empowering them to build stable and thriving lives. For more information about Cuidando Los Niños and how you can help make an impact, please visit it clnabq.org.

Yield Giving

Established by Mackenzie Scott to share a financial fortune created through the effort of countless people, Yield Giving is named after a belief in adding value by giving up control. To date, Yield’s network of staff and advisors has yielded over $16,500,000,000 to 1,900+ non-profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others. To learn more, visit www.yieldgiving.com.

Lever for Change

Lever for Change connects donors with bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems—including issues like racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of access to economic opportunity, and climate change. Using an inclusive, equitable model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized challenges and other tailored funding opportunities. Top-ranked teams and challenge finalists become members of the Bold Solutions Network—a growing global network that helps secure additional funding, amplify members’ impact, and accelerate social change. Founded in 2019 as a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lever for Change has influenced over $1.7 billion in grants to date and provided support to more than 145 organizations. To learn more, visit www.leverforchange.org.

