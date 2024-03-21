Governor Cooper Hosts Women’s History Month Celebration, Recognizes North Carolina Women in State Government

NORTH CAROLINA, March 21 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper hosted a Women’s History Month celebration at the Executive Mansion and honored women in state government. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Women in State Government who have worked tirelessly to ensure North Carolina works for all.”

“This month, we recognize the dedicated women state employees who work to improve the lives of all North Carolinians,” said Governor Cooper. “Women deserve equal opportunity, equal pay, and respect and we will continue working toward those goals.”

The Governor has proclaimed March as Women’s History Month to honor the women, past and present, who have shaped North Carolina.

The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement is an initiative through the Department of Administration focused on advancing and protecting the rights of women. The Council’s mission is to advocate for and empower women, to amplify the voices of women, and to drive policies that promote opportunities and equity for the women of North Carolina. The Council advises the Governor and Secretary of Administration, as well as provides funding for domestic violence and sexual assault programs.

The Governor is committed to protecting access to reproductive health in North Carolina. In July 2022, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order No. 263 that takes several steps to defend access to reproductive health services in North Carolina by protecting North Carolina doctors, nurses, and patients. In February 2023, North Carolina joined the Reproductive Freedom Alliance to work with governors across the country to coordinate efforts to defend reproductive rights.

In 2019, the Governor signed two Executive Orders to advance gender equality in state government. Executive Order No. 95 provides state employees with eight weeks of paid parental leave after giving birth or four weeks of paid parental leave after a partner gives birth or to bond with and care for a child in the event of adoption, foster care or other legal placement. Executive Order No. 93 directs state government agencies to ban the use of salary history in the hiring process, as reliance on salary history can perpetuate gender pay inequities.

Read the proclamation.

###