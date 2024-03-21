VSP-St Johnsbury/Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001912

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker and Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/16/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION: Missing person

MISSING PERSON: Russell Matheson

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/18/24, the Essex County Sheriff's Department became aware that Russell Matheson was possibly missing and inquired with family members to verify this information. It was learned that Matheson possibly went into the Connecticut River in the early morning of 3/16/24. On 3/19/24, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Search and Rescue Team began searching the Connecticut River but were unsuccessful in locating Matheson. This search will continue. The circumstances of his disappearance are unclear, and there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Russell Matheson or who might have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks