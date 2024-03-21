VSP-St Johnsbury/Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001912
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker and Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/16/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Lunenburg, VT
VIOLATION: Missing person
MISSING PERSON: Russell Matheson
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/18/24, the Essex County Sheriff's Department became aware that Russell Matheson was possibly missing and inquired with family members to verify this information. It was learned that Matheson possibly went into the Connecticut River in the early morning of 3/16/24. On 3/19/24, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Search and Rescue Team began searching the Connecticut River but were unsuccessful in locating Matheson. This search will continue. The circumstances of his disappearance are unclear, and there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Russell Matheson or who might have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks