Halal Cosmetics Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Amara Cosmetics, Zahara Cosmetics, Wardah Cosmetics
Halal Cosmetics
Global Halal Cosmetics Market 2024
Latest research study released on the Global Halal Cosmetics Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Halal Cosmetics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Amara Cosmetics (United States), Inglot Cosmetics (Poland), Wardah Cosmetics (Indonesia), Saaf Skincare (United Kingdom), Zahara Cosmetics (Singapore), One Pure (Malaysia), Iba Halal Care (India), Sampure Minerals (United Kingdom), Pure Halal Beauty (United Kingdom), Tuesday in Love (Canada)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Halal Cosmetics market to witness a CAGR of 11% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Others) by Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances) by Gender (Male, Female) by Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Halal cosmetics were introduced particularly by keeping the Muslim community in mind as this community is very much conserved about the sharia law which prohibits consumption and application of various things like alcohol, pig fats, and chemicals which are commonly found in cosmetic products. Halal cosmetics do not contain any kind of alcohol, petrochemicals, fatty acids, and ingredients that are obtained from animals like a pig. The basic idea behind this market is that wants to provide clean products without using the ingredients that the Islamic community wonâ€™t accept. Halal cosmetics donâ€™t include ingredients derived from animals, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) that are affirmed as unclean according to Islamic law. Neither do they contain alcohol which has several negative effects on the skin? These beauty/personal care products are Vegan and Cruelty-Free at the same time. They are enriched with the goodness of powerful actives and proven natural ingredients. It is a holistic approach ensuring the safety of the users as well as the environment. Halal is the ultimate stamp of purity and safety guaranteeing superior quality products. Halal is an Arabic term meaning â€˜lawful or permissible. It not only encompasses food and drink but all matters of daily life. According to Islamic law, the consumption of pork, alcohol, and blood is prohibited.
Market Trends:
• The Rising Trend In the Demand for Organic and Vegan Cosmetics
• Increasing Demand for Cosmetics in the Asia- Pacific Regions
Market Drivers:
• The Rising Demand from the End-Users
• A Rise in the Non-Muslim Population Is Shifting Towards Halal Beauty Products.
• The Growing Online Market, Including E-Commerce and Social Media Platforms, Is Driving the Halal Cosmetics Market
• Increasing Awareness Regarding Halal Cosmetics in the Younger Generation
Market Opportunities:
• Presence of a Large Muslim Population in the Gulf Countries Leading To High Awareness for Halal Cosmetic Products
• Growing Muslim Population And Rising Adoption Of Modern Lifestyle By The Muslim Community
Major Highlights of the Halal Cosmetics Market report released by HTF MI:
Market Breakdown by Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Others) by Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances) by Gender (Male, Female) by Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Halal Cosmetics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
