Aware Force Cybersecurity Named One of the Top Innovative Companies in Georgia
TAG, one of North America's largest tech organizations, has named Aware Force as a top innovative company for how it engages employees in cybersecurity.
Aware Force provides fresh employee-focused content year-round, branded and customized for each client. We're adding a new metrics dashboard and a growing library each client can tap as needed.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aware Force is proud to announce it has been selected as one of the 2024 Top 40 Innovative Companies in Georgia. This annual program recognizes Georgia-based companies of all sizes for contributing to innovation and economic growth within the state’s technology sector.
— Richard Warner
“We’re unique because we deliver videos, infographics, phishing exercises, and the latest cybersecurity news to our customers, branded and tailored for them,” said Richard Warner, CEO of Aware Force. “The metrics show employees appreciate and interact with this content, reducing the growing threat of cyber breaches facing every organization.” Aware Force clients include FORTUNE 500 companies, state and local governments, financial institutions, healthcare companies, and non-profits.
Each year, the Top 40 are showcased in an exhibition as part of the programming at the annual Georgia Technology Summit, presented by title sponsor, Honeywell. This year’s Georgia Technology Summit will take place on March 28 (Thursday), with the Top 10 finalists presenting on the main stage of the conference.
“As TAG is celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary, each year we’re continuously impressed by the caliber of the Most Innovative Companies,” said TAG’s President & CEO, Larry K. Williams. “This year’s selection includes companies in AI, cybersecurity, digital health, manufacturing, sustainability, robotics, and an array of industries that have become synonymous with the Peach State.”
The TAG Most Innovative Companies committee comprises esteemed technology leaders and investors who judged the applications. Winners were selected based on their product’s technical capabilities, the market they serve, and how their innovations benefit the Georgia technology economy.
“Innovation has always been a theme of the Georgia Technology Summit, and the Top 10 finalists presenting this year are certainly the most innovative in Georgia,” said Dennis Zakas, the Most Innovative Companies’ Awards Chair. “Much has changed within the technology community over the past decades, but happily, the Most Innovative Companies Awards program has continued to shine.”
The Top 40 will showcase their innovations at the Georgia Technology Summit’s exhibition on March 28, at the Signia Hotel in downtown Atlanta. The Georgia Technology Summit is made possible thanks to partnerships from Title Sponsor, Honeywell, with its continuous support, and to Platinum Sponsor, Collective Insights, plus Gold Sponsors, Cisco, Home Depot, and UPS. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
To learn more and to register, visit GeorgiaTechnologySummit.com.
Richard Warner
Aware Force
+1 404-518-2291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Aware Force cybersecurity for employees