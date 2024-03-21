Thousands of New Yorkers Will Celebrate Tulip Day By Picking Their Own Bouquet
Nothing Announces Spring like a Field Full of Tulips in NYC’s Union SquareNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, Royal Anthos, an organization that represents flower and tree agriculture around the world, together with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in New York, will share the beauty and excitement of tulips with New Yorkers during this one-day spring celebration.
On TULIP DAY, Sunday, April 7th, 2024, over 200,000 tulips will be taking over New York City’s Union Square Park. Thousands are welcome to join and pick their own bouquet of ten Tulips for FREE. Enjoy this unique event by registering ahead of time at TulipDay.com to download tickets.
“We’re overjoyed to share the beauty and excitement of the many tulip varieties with New Yorkers for this one-day event,” said Mark-Jan Terwindt, Managing Director, Royal Anthos. U.S. tulip growers, together with their European bulb suppliers and the European Union, are making this event possible and free for all to attend.
During TULIP DAY, the Consul General of The Kingdom of the Netherlands in New York, Ahmed Dadou will present an exclusive New York tulip variety to the City of New York. This new tulip, FUTURE400, commemorates this year’s anniversary of the first Dutch settlers landing on Governor’s Island 400 years ago and symbolizes another 400 years of collaboration and friendship between the United States and The Netherlands.
TULIP DAY will be the first of an annual event that Royal Anthos plans to hold for New Yorkers. This event will become a spring tradition in NYC for years to come.
For more information, visit TulipDay.com
