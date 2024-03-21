Beep! Beep! Trout Stocking Trucks Are Headed To North Georgia Waterways Near You

Gainesville, Ga.

As the end of March draws near, trout stocking trucks are loading up high-quality trout to head to your favorite North Georgia waterways.

Over 200,000 trout are ready for stocking. Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resource Division (GADNR WRD) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), anglers can look forward to another great year of trout fishing.

“In my 18-year career with Georgia DNR, I have never seen trout this large routinely being stocked from our hatcheries. Several years ago, we increased the average size of stockers from 9 to 10 inches. This year, we also have increased the trout in our ‘big fish program’ from 12 to 14 inches,” said Georgia DNR WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator, John Lee Thomson. “These trout can be found in our largest waterbodies with good public access. So, if you have ever dreamed of catching a trophy trout on public waters, this Spring will be a great opportunity.”

Popular waterbodies that receive regular trout stockings include Rock Creek in Fannin County and Dicks Creek in Lumpkin County on the Chestatee Wildlife Management Area. Additionally, Holly Creek in Murray County, Johns Creek in Floyd County and the Tallulah River in Rabun County are all great trout streams to visit.

The daily limit is eight trout on general regulation trout waters. Anglers are reminded to respect private property rights along streams flowing through private lands, and to obtain permission before fishing on private property.

Get info online! Information on trout fishing and stocking is readily available online. You can even sign up for a weekly trout stocking email at GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.

How To Support Trout Management In Georgia

Georgia anglers can support fisheries conservation and trout management several ways:

Buy a Fishing License: Did you know that your license purchase allows the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? Purchase a Georgia license online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

Buy a License Plate: Purchasing a Trout License Plate supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs. These efforts positively impact trout production, stocking and stream restoration throughout north Georgia. More info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout or call (770) 535-5498.

For statewide fishing news, check out our blog report every Friday at GeorgiaWildlife.blog/category/fishing.