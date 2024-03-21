U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremonies on March 26

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Louise S. Barry Auditorium in NDSU’s Barry Hall, 811 Second Avenue North. At the 9:00 a.m. ceremony, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the ceremony, and North Dakota State Representative Hamida Dakane, a naturalized citizen originally from Kenya, will speak.

At the 11:00 a.m. ceremony, U.S. Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte will preside over the ceremony, and North Dakota State Senator Judy Lee will speak. An NDSU ROTC Color Guard will present the colors.

Over 140 individuals, originating from 45 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.