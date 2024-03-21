Apex Capital announces the acquisition of The Clorox Company operations in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay
EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Capital, an investment firm focused on consumer goods companies in the Americas, and its partners, announce the acquisition of The Clorox Company operations in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay through the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Clorox Argentina S.A. and certain other wholly owned subsidiaries (collectively, “Clorox Argentina”).
As part of the agreement, Clorox Argentina, which employs more than 450 team members and holds trademarks and two existing production plants located in the Provinces of Buenos Aires and San Juan, will be renamed “Grupo Ayudin.”
Grupo Ayudin will continue to produce, develop, market, distribute and export all products in the current portfolio in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay (which includes leading home care brands such as Ayudin, Poett, Trenet, Pinoluz, Agua Jane, Sello Rojo, Mortimer, and Selton, among others).
Under the transaction, The Clorox Company’s Latin America research and development, and corporate hub will remain in Argentina to support Clorox’s ongoing operations in other Latin American markets. Grupo Ayudin will also keep its research and development teams in Argentina.
Apex Capital is an investment firm focused on branded consumer companies in the Americas, and is associated with Grupo Mariposa, a consumer products’ conglomerate with 139 years of history and operations in 16 countries.
“We are very excited to be partnering with the extraordinary Grupo Ayudin team. This significant step, which marks a new future together, will be focused on development, growth, and continuity of market leadership. Our objective is to enhance the already very strong capabilities of the organization, and strengthen processes with a focus on long term growth and taking advantage of new opportunities.
These iconic brands represent a great legacy that we will continue to protect as trusted products chosen by our consumers in their daily lives. We will ensure that they continue to have a prominent place in their preferences, and that they continue to be produced locally, to supply regional markets.” emphasized Pedro Palma, Managing Partner of Apex Capital.
Diego Barral, the Argentine executive who previously held the position of Senior Vice President and General Manager of International at Clorox, assumes the role of CEO at Grupo Ayudin for Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. “This is a great opportunity that will allow us to continue the evolution of our great story in the region. With the support of Apex Capital I am convinced that we will enhance the company's capabilities, enabling us to take a new step in the professional development of our teams.”, stated the new CEO.
“We recognize all our staff for their impressive achievements, and we will strive to ensure their continuity and growth, while maintaining the high quality of products and services to continue meeting the needs of our consumers”, Barral explained.
This important transaction reaffirms Apex Capital’s commitment to continue investing in consumer companies in the Americas, generating quality employment for local talents and ensuring the continuity of iconic brands in the industry.
“Clorox has a deep heritage of delivering innovative products that consumers in Argentina know and love,” said Chris Hyder, Group President, The Clorox Company. “I want to thank our team for their commitment and dedication. The new owners share our values, and we believe their proven operating experience will maximize the potential of the business and deliver long-term value for consumers and employees alike.”
Antonella Galfrascoli
Antonella Galfrascoli
Muchnik Compañia Contemporánea SA
