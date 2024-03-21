Council of the EU and Parliament reach a deal to renew EU’s autonomous trade measures for Ukraine

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament’s negotiators have provisionally agreed to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, until 5 June 2025.

Earlier, on 13 March, MEPs voted to amend the Commission’s proposal on Ukraine to include more sensitive products and a wider reference date for calculating average volumes.

The renewal of the autonomous trade measures (ATMs) will allow Ukraine to continue generating its own income from trade flows with the EU.

At the same time, the EU has decided to reinforce the protection of sensitive agricultural products by beefing up safeguards already included in the current regulation on temporary trade-liberalisation measures. This will allow it to take into account any negative impact on the market of one or more Member States, and not only on the EU market as a whole, as is currently the case.

A new automatic safeguard will also be added for certain sensitive products, such as poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats and honey.

The European Parliament and the Council will now need to approve the provisional agreement.

Find out more

Press release