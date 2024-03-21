College of Europe: Natolin Campus announces scholarship programme for young professionals from Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine

The College of Europe, Natolin Campus, has announced a scholarship programme for young professionals from Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, specialising in International European Relations.

​​The Natolin Fellowship Programme is designed for those keen in pursuing a degree/career in European affairs, political science, international relations, economics, law, history, journalism, languages (although, applicants with other academic profiles, e.g., STEAM-related disciplines may also be considered).

To apply, one should be a citizen of Ukraine, Moldova or Georgia under the age of 35, a postgraduate or recent PhD student and have a good command of English (at least B1 level or above).

The duration of the programme is 8 months.

The scholarships are covered by the European Union.

The College of Europe is Europe’s first and most renowned institution for postgraduate education and training in European business, which to this day retains its uniqueness and innovative style. The College of Europe’s activities take place on two campuses: in Bruges (Belgium) and in Natolin (Warsaw, Poland).

The mission of the College of Europe is to provide graduates and young professionals with a broader view of Europe.

The deadline for applications is 10 May.

