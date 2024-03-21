Submit Release
Join ‘Study in the EU for Free: Czech Republic’ online masterclass for Ukrainian youth

Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from Ukraine are organising an online master class for Ukrainian youth on Saturday, 23 March at 17:00 EET to introduce participants to academic opportunities within the European Union.

Ten YEAs in total are taking part in organising the event which is aimed at high school students in grades 9-11 and Bachelor’s degree students interested in continuing their studies  in the EU. The event will be conducted online in the Ukrainian language.

The goal of the masterclass is to raise awareness among Ukrainian youth about free education opportunities in the Czech Republic, as well as to foster cultural and educational ties between Ukraine and the EU, and encourage academic exchanges and further exploration of the values of the European Union.

Registration is available for free here. The deadline to register is Friday, 22 March.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

