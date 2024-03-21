Interreg Europe launches new call for applications – open public and non-profit bodies from EU candidate countries

On 20 March, the EU-funded Interreg Europe programme launched a call for applications.

Projects from across the EU and seven candidate countries, including Moldova and Ukraine, are invited to contribute to the improvement of interregional cooperation and regional development policies.

The total budget of the call is around €130 million.

The projects should focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusiveness.

The call is open for public authorities, public legal bodies, and private non-profits.

The deadline for applications is 7 June 2024.

The programme will hold several information sessions on 5 April, 26 April, 17 May, and 31 May.

Recordings of these sessions will be available.

