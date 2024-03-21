Online masterclass on career path for Ukrainian teenage girls – join on 23 March

Young European Ambassadors from Ukraine are organising an online master class for Ukrainian youth on Saturday, 23 March at 11:00 EET to raise their awareness about possible career paths for Ukrainian girls.

The masterclass will cover a range of important questions when planning for a future career, including what to consider when choosing a profession, where to get inspiration, how to deal with obstacles, and how gender biases can impact a person’s professional path.

Six YEAs in total are taking part in organising the event which is aimed at teenage girls aged 14-18 from different regions in Ukraine. The event will be conducted online in the Ukrainian language.

The goal of the masterclass is to encourage young Ukrainian girls to develop their potential and actively step out of their comfort zone, and raise awareness of gender equality and solidarity among the younger generation.

Registration is available for free here.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.