Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,941 in the last 365 days.

European Investment Bank enhances support for Ukrhydroenergo and its hydropower facilities

On 20 March, EIB President Nadia Calviño welcomed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the EIB headquarters. The meeting facilitated discussions on the progress of ongoing projects and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s main supplier of renewable energy which has suffered as a result of the war, including due to the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

The Memorandum particularly highlights the intent to support the rehabilitation and maintenance of the country’s hydropower generation. A loan of an estimated €100 million for this purpose is under consideration, with final approval from the EIB yet to be secured.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked EIB for its unwavering support and significant contribution to Ukraine’s energy security. “Due to the actions of Russian terrorists, Ukraine’s hydropower has lost about 2500 MW of capacity. With the help of our partners we were able to restore more than 1500 MW,” said Shmyhal.

“By focusing on critical infrastructure projects, particularly in the energy sector, we aim not just to meet immediate recovery needs but also to lay a strong foundation for Ukraine’s sustainable development,” added EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, in charge of the Bank’s operations in Ukraine.

The EIB has provided €2 billion for emergency infrastructure repairs in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Investment Bank enhances support for Ukrhydroenergo and its hydropower facilities

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more