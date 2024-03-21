Submit Release
Cyber lab and classroom installed for Ukrainian Armed Forces with EU support

During the last two years, the European Union has provided €3 million to boost the cyber defence capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to reinforce security and defence cooperation with Ukraine.

A cyber lab, classroom, additional security software and hardware, and related training will help Ukraine to defend its cyberspace against Russian attacks.

The project ‘Assistance measure under the European Peace Facility to support Ukrainian Armed Forces-Cyber Defence Component’ lasted from March 2022 to April 2024. It was funded by the EU under the European peace Facility and implemented by the E-Governance Academy (eGA).

A cyberlab is an online environment for learning, training and research. Cyberlab technology allows the user to create a realistic virtual environment that requires trainees to respond to simulated cyber attacks and defences in real time.

The cyber classroom contains 15 workstations and the necessary equipment for training and exercises. The project also procured, configured, installed and configured security hardware and software for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and conducted relevant training.

“We have witnessed very high motivation of the Ukrainian military professionals to obtain new digital skills and to use the provided equipment in defence of the Ukrainian cyberspace.” said Hannes Astok, Executive Director of the e-Governance Academy.

