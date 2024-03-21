Data Integration Market is Surging; Must Know External Factor Analysis | Microsoft, IBM, SAP SE, Talend
The Data Integration market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.2 Billion at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 12.6 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Data Integration market to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Data Integration Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Data Integration market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Data Integration market. The Data Integration market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.2 Billion at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 12.6 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report:
Microsoft Corporation (USA), IBM Corporation (USA), Informatica LLC (USA), Oracle Corporation (USA), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Talend Inc. (USA), Dell Technologies Inc. (USA), Boomi Inc. (USA), MuleSoft Inc. (USA), TIBCO Software Inc. (USA), Actian Corporation (USA), Attunity Inc. (USA), Syncsort Incorporated (USA), Jitterbit Inc. (USA)
Definition:
The Data Integration market encompasses technologies, tools, and services designed to facilitate the seamless and efficient exchange of data between disparate systems, applications, and databases within an organization. This includes processes such as data ingestion, transformation, cleansing, synchronization, and consolidation, aiming to create a unified view of data across the enterprise for improved decision-making, analytics, and business operations.
Market Trends:
• Growth of real-time data integration capabilities to support streaming analytics, IoT applications, and dynamic business processes.
• Expansion of self-service data integration tools empowering business users to access and integrate data without extensive IT involvement.
Market Drivers:
• Demand for unified and accurate data across the enterprise to support business intelligence, analytics, and reporting initiatives.
• Migration to cloud-based applications and infrastructure, driving the need for seamless integration between on-premises and cloud environments.
Market Opportunities:
• Rising demand for data integration solutions in emerging sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services to unlock the value of data assets.
• Collaboration and partnerships between data integration vendors, cloud providers, and analytics platforms to deliver end-to-end data management and analytics solutions.
On September 20, 2022, NTT DATA, a pioneer in digital business and IT services, declared that it has finalized a deal to buy Apisero, a premier international MuleSoft consulting firm. The acquisition supports NTT DATA's goal of becoming the market's top provider of digital innovation services by giving customers end-to-end cloud, data, and engineering capabilities. and adds over 2,100 resources globally.
Privitar, a pioneer in contemporary data provisioning, and Denodo, a pioneer in data integration and management software, announced a strategic alliance on April 19, 2022. By joining forces, Privitar and Denodo are advancing contemporary data provisioning and placing secure data at the center of any data mesh and logical data fabric powered by data virtualization.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Data Integration market segments by Types: Manual data integration, Middleware data integration, Application-based integration, Uniform access integration, Common storage integration
Detailed analysis of Data Integration market segments by Applications: BFSI, Supply Chain Management, Retail, Manufacturing, FMCG Sector, Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Data Integration market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the «keyword» market.
- -To showcase the development of the Data Integration market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Data Integration market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Data Integration market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Data Integration market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key takeaways from the Data Integration market report:
– Detailed consideration of Data Integration market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Data Integration market-leading players.
– Data Integration market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Data Integration market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Data Integration near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Data Integration market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Data Integration market for long-term investment?
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Data Integration Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Global Data Integration Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
- Global Data Integration Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
- Data Integration Market Production by Region Data Integration Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Data Integration Market Report:
- Data Integration Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- Data Integration Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Data Integration Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- Data Integration Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- Data Integration Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Data Integration Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
