Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,956 in the last 365 days.

U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremonies on March 26

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Louise S. Barry Auditorium in NDSU’s Barry Hall, 811 Second Avenue North. At the 9:00 a.m. ceremony, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the ceremony, and North Dakota State Representative Hamida Dakane, a naturalized citizen originally from Kenya, will speak.

At the 11:00 a.m. ceremony, U.S. Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte will preside over the ceremony, and North Dakota State Senator Judy Lee will speak. An NDSU ROTC Color Guard will present the colors.

Over 140 individuals, originating from 45 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.

You just read:

U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremonies on March 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more