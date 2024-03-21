IoT in Education Market Gain Momentum with Major Giants Hitachi, IBM, SAP SE, Oracle
Stay up to date with IoT in Education Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The IoT in Education market size is estimated to increase by USD 37.7 Billion at a CAGR of 23.31% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 8.8 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global IoT in Education market to witness a CAGR of 23.31% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released IoT in Education Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the IoT in Education market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the IoT in Education market. The IoT in Education market size is estimated to increase by USD 37.7 Billion at a CAGR of 23.31% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 8.8 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report:
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (United States), Educomp Solutions (India), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Pearson PLC (United Kingdom), Promethean Inc. (United States), Tata Interactive Systems (India)
Definition:
The IoT (Internet of Things) in Education market refers to the integration and deployment of IoT technologies within educational institutions and learning environments to enhance teaching, learning, and administrative processes. This market encompasses a wide range of IoT devices, sensors, platforms, and applications specifically designed for educational purposes. These technologies enable the collection, analysis, and utilization of data to improve various aspects of education, including classroom management, student engagement, personalized learning, campus safety, and operational efficiency. By connecting physical objects and digital systems, IoT in education aims to create smarter, more interactive, and adaptive learning environments that better meet the needs of students, educators, and administrators.
Market Trends:
• Adoption of smart classrooms equipped with IoT-enabled devices such as interactive whiteboards, smart projectors, and connected tablets.
• Growth of wearable technology in education for personalized learning experiences and health monitoring.
Market Drivers:
• Focus on improving educational outcomes through data-driven decision-making and analytics.
• Efforts to modernize educational infrastructure and enhance digital literacy skills among students.
Market Opportunities:
• Rise in Concern for Data Security and Privacy Due to Increasing Cyber Attacks on Educational Institutes
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of IoT in Education market segments by Types: Hardware, Software, Educational Content, Service
Detailed analysis of IoT in Education market segments by Applications: Learning Management System, Lecture Capture Solution, Big Data Analytics, Academic Devices
Major Key Players of the Market:
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the IoT in Education market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the «keyword» market.
- -To showcase the development of the IoT in Education market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the IoT in Education market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the IoT in Education market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the IoT in Education market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global IoT in Education Market Breakdown by Application (Individual Meal, Family Meal, Catered Events) by Service Type (Meal Preparation, Customized Menu Planning, Grocery Shopping Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the IoT in Education market report:
– Detailed consideration of IoT in Education market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the IoT in Education market-leading players.
– IoT in Education market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of IoT in Education market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for IoT in Education near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global IoT in Education market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is IoT in Education market for long-term investment?
