Verndale Acquires Yaksa to Strengthen Market Position & Expand Ecommerce Services

Verndale's Strategic Acquisition Elevates the Agency to the Status of the Largest Independent Digital Experience Agency in the US and Canada

BOSTON, MA, US, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verndale, a leading digital experience agency headquartered in Boston, MA, announced today the acquisition of Yaksa, a prominent digital commerce experience agency based in Montréal, QC. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance Verndale's market presence, expand its service offerings, and deliver even greater value to clients. With this acquisition, Verndale is now one of the largest independent digital experience agencies serving both the US and Canadian markets.

Yaksa’s team brings deep ecommerce implementation expertise in top digital commerce and digital experience platforms (DXP), including Optimizely, Umbraco, Orckestra Commerce, and more. This expertise further solidifies Verndale’s position as a leader in both B2B and B2C enterprise and mid-market ecommerce solutions. The combined forces of the newly integrated entity will be better equipped to meet the evolving needs of clients in today's dynamic digital landscape, providing end-to-end solutions including digital strategy, design, ecommerce, website development, optimization, digital marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and configure price quote (CPQ) tools.

"We’re thrilled to welcome the talented Yaksa team to Verndale," said Chris Pisapia, CEO at Verndale. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy and underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients. Together, we’re poised to achieve even greater success."

Yaksa will continue to operate under its existing brand for the short term, with plans for integration into Verndale in the coming months. Clients of both agencies can expect a seamless transition, with access to an expanded range of services and expertise.

"We’re excited about the opportunities that joining forces with Verndale will bring," said Nils Cayrol, CEO of Yaksa. "Together, we’ll be able to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and drive meaningful impact in the digital space."

Verndale and Yaksa are both award-winning agencies, with Verndale taking home Optimizely’s North America Solution Partner of the Year awards in 2023 and 2021, and Yaksa earning Optimizely’s Customer Choice Partner of the Year award in 2023 and 2021. Verndale also recently won Vocalis Awards from Digital Clarity Group, taking the #1 position for Customer Satisfaction Among Sitecore Partners Worldwide and the Top 10% in Customer Satisfaction Among Optimizely Partners Worldwide award.

About Verndale

For over 25 years, Verndale has helped hundreds of clients grow revenue, drive engagement, and improve efficiency. The company partners with leading technology platform providers to deliver web, mobile, ecommerce, and sales solutions across numerous industries. Verndale is an Optimizely Premier Platinum Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, a Salesforce Crest Level Partner, and a BigCommerce Partner.

About Yaksa

Yaksa is a digital commerce experience agency that specializes in B2B and B2C ecommerce websites and enterprise content websites. The company is comprised of software developers and business success advisors whose mission is to help enterprises get the maximum value from their digital investments. Known for its ability to handle challenging integrations and large, complex technical ecosystems, Yaksa has built a reputation for delivering results. Yaksa is an Optimizely Gold Partner, Umbraco Gold Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner, and an International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) Silver Partner.

