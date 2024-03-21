Southeast-based Architecture Firm Moves Studio to Larger Midtown Atlanta Location

Members of the MPS Atlanta Studio Team, including Atlanta Studio Director, Joe Alcock (bottom, left) and Healthcare Director Samer Hamde (bottom, right).

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McMillan Pazdan Smith (MPS), a leading architecture firm with a footprint throughout the Southeast, is excited to announce its Atlanta studio’s relocation to Promenade Central in the heart of Midtown Atlanta.

Located at 1200 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 750, Atlanta, GA 30309, the new MPS Atlanta location occupies 8,240 square feet of modern and flexible studio workspace, designed to support the firm’s spirit of collaboration and innovation -- which has recently inspired notable projects such as the AIA Georgia award-winning design for the Hapeville Library in Fulton County; a project led by MPS architect Will Bryant, AIA, LEED AP, who also serves as Atlanta’s studio operations leader.

Skyline views of Midtown Atlanta can be seen from the studio conference room. Visitors and clients will be received at a custom reception desk designed by MPS Project Designer, Annie Jenkins and Design Professional, Lauren Riehm. Team members will enjoy access to Promenade Central's on-site gym, wellness rooms, and the property’s abundant greenspace. Making the move with the firm's other Atlanta-based team members is Samer Hamde, who joined McMillan Pazdan Smith as Healthcare Practice Leader earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to move into our new location in Promenade Central, an amenity-rich building in a walkable area of the city that includes landmarks such as the High Museum and MODA," said Atlanta Studio Director, Joe Alcock, AIA, NCARB., "I have no doubt our talented team will stay inspired by the local art and culture as we continue to pursue design excellence for our clients.”

McMillan Pazdan Smith has been in Atlanta since 2012 and moved from its previous location at 434 Marietta Street NW, Suite 105, Atlanta, GA 30313, located in the historic Hastings’ Seeds building.

Notable MPS clients in the Atlanta metro include the Atlanta-Fulton County Library System and Mercer University.



About McMillan Pazdan Smith

McMillan Pazdan Smith is an architecture, advisory services, planning, and interior design firm. Practicing since 1955, the firm currently has eight studios throughout the Southeastern United States. The firm's portfolio includes significant work in civic and cultural buildings, commercial, K-12 and higher education, healthcare, industrial, and mixed-use developments. As a community-based firm, MPS is driven by a collaborative culture, creative client solutions, and design excellence. MPS has amassed over 100 AIA awards since 2000 and was named ENR's "Southeast Firm of the Year" in 2019. McMillan Pazdan Smith's purpose is to reimagine what's possible and create meaningful and lasting impact for the good of all.