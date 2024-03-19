Submit Release
New report shows Australia’s critical minerals are leading the way

Australia is a leading supplier of the minerals the world needs to reach net zero according to the latest Australia’s Identified Mineral Resources (AIMR) report.

Minister King said Australia has the resources needed for the global energy transition and is producing them to the highest environmental, social and governance standards.

In 2022, Australia produced 27 minerals, 15 of which ranked in the top five for global supply.

Of these 15, Australia ranked number one in the world for economic resources of gold, iron ore, lead, nickel, rutile, uranium, zinc and zircon.

