Carbonfuture & Octavia Carbon to Deploy 1st Digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification System for Direct Air Capture
This partnership is set to transform DAC carbon removal by implementing real-time data tracking across the entire carbon removal process.FREIBURG, GERMANY, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbonfuture, the leader in high integrity, durable carbon removal, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Octavia Carbon, the first Direct Air Capture (DAC) company in the Global South. This collaboration introduces the world's first independent digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) system designed for DAC, representing a significant advancement in the carbon removal industry.
Advancing Transparency and Trust in DAC Through Innovation
This partnership is set to transform DAC carbon removal by implementing real-time data tracking across the entire carbon removal process, from carbon capture to storage at Octavia Carbon's DAC+Storage facility, Project Hummingbird, in the Kenyan Rift Valley.
Carbonfuture takes the lead in the collection and processing of carbon removal data through its MRV+ system, ensuring integrity from the initial capture to the final storage. This initiative marks the development and deployment of a first-ever dMRV for DACs integrated with IoT technology for unparalleled accuracy in tracking CO2 movements.
Octavia Carbon is instrumental in deploying and managing a state-of-the-art DAC facility, incorporating tamper-proof IoT sensors to guarantee the veracity of their carbon removal data.
Setting New Benchmarks for the Carbon Removal Credit Creation Process
The collaboration ensures transparency throughout the entire carbon removal process, from the establishment of quality requirements by independent standards to credit issuance. This approach aims to bolster confidence among carbon credit buyers and streamline project management for suppliers.
The automation of reporting and verification processes, coupled with integration into a registry, not only streamlines the carbon removal credit creation process but also establishes a benchmark for transparency and reliability in the DAC carbon removal process. Following data collection, Carbonfuture will facilitate the certification and verification of data to standards working with DAC, subsequently marketing the verified carbon removal credits globally through its Marketplace to CDR buyers.
A Milestone for the Carbon Removal Industry
The partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey to building trust through transparent and effective carbon removal practices and scaling DAC carbon removal globally.
Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture, stated, "Our partnership with Octavia Carbon represents an important milestone not just for our companies but for the entire carbon removal industry. By launching the first independent dMRV system for Direct Air Capture, we're setting a new benchmark for transparency and integrity for DAC carbon removal. This innovation allows us to verify carbon removal with unmatched precision, bolstering trust among stakeholders and paving the way for a more sustainable future."
Martin Freimüller, Founder of Octavia Carbon, shared, "By combining Octavia's pioneering DAC technology with Carbonfuture's innovative dMRV system, we are setting a new industry standard for transparency and trust. Being the first DAC company in the Global South to implement such a system underscores our leadership in scaling high-integrity carbon removal to address climate change. Together, we are building a model for responsible carbon management that we hope will inspire others around the world."
“It’s an exciting prospect to see Kenya’s DAC company, Octavia, partner with the world’s leading dMRV system and provider of high-integrity durable carbon removal,” said Bilha Ndirangu, CEO of Great Carbon Valley, which works to develop DAC+S anchored industrial hubs across the Rift Valley. “With its rich low-carbon renewable energy resources like geothermal, wind, and solar, alongside geological features suited for carbon mineralization, the Rift Valley is an ideal location for DAC projects. Our region's youthful population, natural resource wealth, and renewable energy potential uniquely position Africa to become a globally competitive hub for climate action, including carbon removal."
About Octavia Carbon:
Octavia Carbon is Global South’s first Direct Air Capture (DAC) company that designs, builds, and is set to deploy machines that filter CO2 from the atmosphere. Their DAC technology leverages Kenya's abundant geothermal waste heat to address the historically high energy demands of DAC. Additionally, by capitalizing on Kenya’s geology and low manufacturing, they aim to radically accelerate DAC down the cost curve while promoting socio-economic growth within the region. They are on a mission to reverse the effects of climate change and end the fossil fuel age by deploying DAC at scale in Kenya. Currently, Octavia is developing a pilot DAC+Storage plant in Kenya that will commence commercial operations in Q4 this year. The plant, named Project Hummingbird, will generate more than 10,000 carbon credits during its 10-year lifetime (1000tCO2/yr). These forward carbon credits are already available for purchase through both presale and offtake agreements.
For more information, please visit: www.octaviacarbon.com
About Carbonfuture
Carbonfuture is the digital Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal. Through our two products - Carbonfuture MRV+ and Carbonfuture Marketplace - we seamlessly connect carbon removal supply with demand, ensuring integrity and quality with our rigorous, data-driven approach. We empower suppliers by providing the essential project support needed to transform their carbon removal projects into fully certified carbon credits and facilitate access to the market. For corporate buyers, we offer portfolios of verified carbon removal credits that adhere to the highest quality standards. We are proud to work with some of the world's most ambitious climate leaders, including Microsoft, Swiss Re, and the World Economic Forum's First Movers Coalition, in our mission to advance global carbon removal efforts.
For more information, please visit www.carbonfuture.earth.
Leila Toplic
Chief Communications and Trust Officer, Carbonfuture
+1 206-409-8229
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn