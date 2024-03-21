India joins the stand for Ethical and Responsible AI

The launch of The Global Alliance for Ethical AI Innovation The Pledge for Responsible and Ethical AI

The launch of GAEAI marks a defining impact of collective action from industry leaders committed to ethical AI.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Alliance for Ethical AI Innovation (GAEAI) was formally unveiled at the 8th Globalspin CXO Innovation Summit, where attendees were captivated by a groundbreaking showcase of initiatives driving technological advancement. The event, headlined by senior government functionaries, policy makers, thought leaders, industry captains, and academics, witnessed the Emerging Tech Council (ETC) and India Blockchain Alliance (IBA) introducing the GAEAI charter, dedicated to championing ethics in cutting-edge AI innovation.

The launch of GAEAI marked a defining impact of collective action from industry leaders committed to ethical AI. In the august presence of senior bureaucrats from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Commerce, External Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises, and captains of industry chambers, CXOs, and students, the GAEAI was unveiled by representatives of ETC, IBA, and Globalspin.

Raj Kapoor, a renowned industry leader, was appointed as the chairman of GAEAI, who pledged to take the baton of ethical AI forward. On this significant occasion, Mr. Kapoor shared his vision for ethical AI, impact, and tech for good:

"As the chairman of GAEAI, I am deeply committed to fostering a culture of ethical AI that prioritizes human well-being, fairness, transparency, and accountability. We stand at the precipice of a transformative era, where AI has the potential to reshape our world in profound ways. At GAEAI, we believe that the path to unlocking AI's immense potential lies in ensuring that these technologies are developed and implemented responsibly, with a steadfast commitment to ethical principles. Together, we will strive to create a future where AI serves as a force for good, driving positive change and addressing pressing global challenges. I am confident that, through collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast dedication to ethical practices, we can harness the power of AI to build a better, more equitable world for all. Our mission is to foster collaboration, initiate impactful projects, and champion values that integrate ethics with cutting-edge innovation for a positive global impact.”

For more information about GAEAI and its mission, please visit our website at www.gaeai.org.

About Global Alliance for Ethical AI Innovation (GAEAI)

GAEAI is an international think tank organization dedicated to promoting the responsible and ethical development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. As a distinguished think tank, GAEAI fosters a vibrant network of intellectuals, academics, policy influencers, former bureaucrats, and thought leaders committed to providing a robust platform for the exchange of ideas, best practices, and policy recommendations. GAEAI's vision is to shape a more equitable, transparent, and secure digital future by advocating for ethical AI principles, guidelines, and frameworks that prioritize human well-being, fairness, transparency, and accountability.