Commercial Helicopters Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial helicopters market size is predicted to reach $47.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.
The growth in the commercial helicopters market is due to the rising usage of helicopters in emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue (SAR), and firefighting operations. North America region is expected to hold the largest commercial helicopters market share. Major players in the commercial helicopters market include Airbus SE, Leonardo SpA, Russian Helicopters, Textron, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
Commercial Helicopters Market Segments
•By Type: Light-Weight Commercial Helicopter, Medium-Weight Commercial Helicopter, Heavy-Weight Commercial Helicopter
•By Number Of Engines: Single-Engine, Multi-Engine
•By Application: Oil And Gas, Transport, Medical Services, Law Enforcement And Public Safety, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global commercial helicopters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The commercial helicopter refers to any helicopters used for commercial purposes such as transportation of passengers, and cargo. Commercial helicopters can fly with one or two pilots and virtually land and take off everywhere from the airports and urban areas to the helipads on buildings.
