Global Busbar Market to Reach $22.86 Billion at a Steady 5.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Busbar Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Busbar Market Be By 2025?

The dimension of the busbar market has experienced consistent expansion in the past several years. There will be a rise from $17.71 billion in 2024 to $18.38 billion in 2025, which signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The increase observed in the historical period can be linked back to factors such as industrial growth and infrastructure enhancement, heightened energy usage, an uptick in the integration of renewable energies, the need from crucial end-use sectors, and governmental regulations.

In the coming years, the busbar market size is projected to experience robust growth, with its value expected to reach $22.86 billion in 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This predicted growth in the forecast period can be imputed to changing over to smart grids, sustained industrial expansion, emphasis on energy effectiveness, escalation in data center construction, and consolidation of energy storage. Key trends projected for the forecast period involve increasing demand for energy efficiency, augmented adoption of sustainable energy, advanced fabrics and technologies, compact and modular designs, and the electrification of transportation.

Download a free sample of the busbar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10034&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Busbar Market Landscape?

The mounting concern about diminishing energy wastage during electric transmission is anticipated to fuel the busbar market's expansion. Electric transmission energy loss implies the energy squandered during electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, including plant and unaccounted usage. The opposition offered by the electrical conductors utilized in a power transmission system is a significant reason behind these energy losses. Owing to their low resistance, busbars can transport large volumes of electricity with minimal energy waste. Replacing conventional wires with busbars can help mitigate these energy losses, thus bringing about cost savings. For example, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an American statistical agency of the Department of Energy, projected in July 2022 that approximately 4,178 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in 2023 will predominantly rely on fossil fuels (60%), while nuclear energy will contribute 19%, and renewable sources will account for the remaining 21%. This data highlights the continued reliance on fossil fuels and emphasizes the immediate requirement for better renewable energy integration. Consequently, the escalating concern about reducing energy losses in electric transmission is triggering the growth of the busbar market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Busbar Market?

Major players in the Busbar include:

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Eaton Corporation plc

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Legrand S.A.

• Mersen S.A.

• CHINT Group Co. Ltd.

• C&S Electric Limited

• Rogers Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Busbar Industry?

Leading firms in the busbar market, are introducing cutting-edge products such as modular busbar systems to establish a competitive advantage. These systems embody an electrical distribution process made of individual, standard modules that can be combined and customized to build a flexible power distribution network. For instance, in September 2022, Vertiv, a US digital infrastructure solutions firm, introduced the Vertiv Powerbar iMPB, engineered to uphold the vital digital framework of data centers and fluctuating environments. The scalable modular busbar system comes with capacities varying from 160 amps to 1,000 amps, facilitating effortless power upgrades in data centers, laboratories, distribution warehouses, and other versatile settings. The system allows for continuous additions and improvements without necessitating extra floor space, catering to the changing power demands of contemporary data centers with a compact and adaptable solution.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Busbar Market

The busbar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Aluminum, Copper, Brass

2) By Power Rating: Low, Medium, High

3) By End-User: Utilities, Industrial, Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum: Extruded Aluminum Busbars, Rolled Aluminum Busbars, Welded Aluminum Busbars

2) By Copper: Electrolytic Copper Busbars, Tinned Copper Busbars, Enameled Copper Busbars

3) By Brass: Extruded Brass Busbars, Cast Brass Busbars, Tinned Brass Busbars

View the full busbar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/busbar-global-market-report

Busbar Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the lead in the Busbar market and it is anticipated to be the region with the quickest expansion during the forecast duration specified in the global busbar market report. The report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Busbar Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Busbar Trunking Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/busbar-trunking-systems-global-market-report

Buses And Coaches Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/buses-and-coaches-global-market-report

Business Accounting Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-accounting-software-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.