cheapest major cities in Germany: where renting is still affordable

Living space is becoming scarce and rents are rising: bad news for tenants, but not everywhere: This shows a new ranking of the cheapest cities in Germany.

MüNCHEN, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, March 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A current analysis by the real estate portal Wohnung-jetzt.de reveals the ten cheapest major cities in Germany. With rental prices well below 10 euros per square meter of living space, these cities, including East German and West German metropolises, not only offer affordable living but also a high quality of life.The top 3 cities with the cheapest rental pricesAccording to Wohnung-jetzt.de, living is cheapest in Chemnitz, Gera and Gelsenkirchen. With an average price per square meter of 5.59 euros, Chemnitz, Saxony tops the list. Thuringia's Gera follows in second place with rents between 6 and 6.50 euros per square meter. Gelsenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia takes third place with rents between 6.50 and 6.90 euros.State capitals are also thereSome state capitals also score points with rents in the range of 6 euros to 9.50 euros per square meter for average apartments: Magdeburg in Saxony-Anhalt, Schwerin in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Erfurt in Thuringia.On the methodology of the investigationThe analysis is based on the rental offers that were published on Wohnung-jetzt.de within the last 30 days. Although the study is not representative, it still provides evidence of regional differences in the housing market.No housing shortage anywhereThe findings put the view on the German housing market into perspective. In some cities there is no acute housing shortage and the red carpet is even rolled out for tenants. This is good news in times of skilled workers requirements and home office.More than just a real estate portalWohnung-jetzt.de is a nationwide portal for residential real estate and aims to offer those looking for housing a wide range of support. With over 190,000 rental and purchase advertisements across Germany, valuable tips and advice, the portal has established itself as a reliable guide in the area of housing.Click here for the report: https://www.wohnung-jetzt.de/wohnen/10-attraktive-staedte-wo-mieten-besonders-guenstig-ist/