Flower Turbines Funding Round Reaches $500,000 in One Week
This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.
Flower Turbines Funding Round Reaches $500,000 in One WeekLUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines, the innovative small wind turbine company, has reached the $500,000 investment milestone just a week after opening the current equity crowdfunding RegCF round at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines
Flower Turbines is a popular investment, having already received $15 million of investment in common stock through equity crowdfunding and angel investments. This is its fifth round. Flower Turbines just concluded a $4.5 million RegA+ raise, its fourth. Two previous RegCF raises were sold out.
This raise has several share bonuses. The early bird investment bonus ends March 27 at 0900 Pacific Time. Tentative closing of the round is April 30.
This achievement underscores investor confidence and highlights the growing interest in sustainable solutions. With the infusion of capital, Flower Turbines plans to build and market revolutionary innovations in wind energy.
Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its “Cluster Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco
