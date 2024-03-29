Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The cordless vacuum cleaners market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cordless vacuum cleaners market size is predicted to reach $10.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the cordless vacuum cleaners market is due to the increase in the aging population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cordless vacuum cleaners market share. Major players in the cordless vacuum cleaners market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Haier Group Corporation.

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Segments

•By Product Type: Handheld , Canister, Upright, Stick, Other Product Types

•By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

•By Application: Household, Commercial

•By Geography: The global cordless vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck dust and dirt from the floor, sofas, and other upholstery. Cordless vacuum cleaners work on batteries and offer better portability and convenience when compared with corded vacuum cleaners. Moreover, battery powdered, or cordless vacuum cleaners are tending to be safer than vacuum cleaners with cords and provide more flexibility, making them extremely agile.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Characteristics

3. Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

