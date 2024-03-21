Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team Wins 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award For Defining Excellence In Real Estate Industry
RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team, who has been celebrated for crafting personalized real estate experiences, proudly announces their latest accolade as one of the Top Rated Real Estate Agents in Richmond Hill. This award by ThreeBestRated® reflects their dedication to not just meeting but exceeding client expectations and their commitment to empowering community growth.
On celebrating the award-winning moment, the real estate team set forth its new milestones and envisioned national expansion.
Client-Centric Milestones:
Kirby Chan & Co. have clients who continuously praised them for their resourcefulness, attentiveness, and ability to foster relationships to extend beyond the home-buying process. This consistent support made the team trustworthy and allowed their clients to turn to them repeatedly for guidance, and assistance with various real estate needs and challenges.
And, What can best demonstrate this, if not the testimonials? The invaluable testimonials from their clients highlight the team’s initiative in ensuring clients are cared for at every turn, showcasing a level of service that truly sets them apart.
Community Engagement:
Rooted in a philosophy of supportive community engagement, Kirby Chan & Co. seizes every opportunity to give back to its community. Their passion and energy extend beyond the individual transactions to encompass the communities they serve. Exhibiting contagious enthusiasm and a genuine commitment, they make a positive impact in the community.
Vision for the Future:
The Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team is embarking on an ambitious expansion. They are planning to expand their team by including 100 agents. Also, they are poised to establish their presence in major cities in Canada. Not only do these growth strategies underline their commitment to reshaping the national real estate landscape through their innovative and community-focused approach, but also take their services to reach a wider clientele.
All about Kirby Chan & Co.
Kirby Chan & Co. is a trusted and impactful real estate team in Richmond Hill, with two decades of experience in the industry. Be it selling or buying a property, this award-winning team will assist you through their extensive knowledge and experience to foster profitable transactions. They emphasize making strong and impactful customer relationships by basing them on respect, responsibility, integrity, and powerful communication. Moreover, they communicate closely with their clients to get to know their desires, and goals to devise the strategy accordingly, that brings the best results, exceeding their clients' expectations. Kirby Chans’ experts have proficiency in multiple languages, including English, Cantonese, Urdu, Mandarin, Korean and Hindi.
To get their assistance, contact them at https://kirbychanandco.com/. Their office is located at 8763 Bayview Ave #127, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 3V1. Find them on YouTube and Instagram, where the team regularly updates the important happenings and trends in the industry.
Kirby Chan
Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team
+ +1-416-305-8008
info@kirbychanandco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube