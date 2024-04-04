Relaunching a Marketing Company After Covid-19

After struggling two years EPRIZ 7 (pronounced: uprise 7) is rebuilt after Covid-19.

NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPRIZ 7 (pronounced Uprise 7) again repositioned to help companies solve marketing, branding, advertising, consulting, with creative solutions in today's economic climate. Ready to do good business in Northridge, California, Los Angeles County—San Fernando Valley, Orange County, and surrounding counties.

Nerve-wracking, relaunching a marketing company after two years of hardship during the pandemic just now settling down. With pure enthusiasm, their goal was to stay aligned with clear intentions: keep doing good business, finish the work successfully during COVID-19, and stay safe. At this point, they were struggling to keep clientele in the flow. Each business card was-is incredibly valuable. Prospecting neighborhood to neighborhood, calling each business card for an opportunity. Doing their best to keep each opportunity alive. Restrategizing and creatively creating solutions according to the prospect's needs.

According to Eldrich Exequiel, President of EPRIZ 7 (pronounced Uprise 7), "I am grateful to live in the United States of America, which provides citizens and noncitizens with proper help during those life-changing circumstances. Looking back, I mainly understood what mattered most to me: my family and the ability to perform, which brought me to EPRIZ 7. Using the marketing skills I have earned helped keep me logical, while my answered prayers kept me moving forward."

Other troubling concerns were suppliers making dramatic changes, which caused many companies to close down fast. People were moving away, retiring, and disappearing as well. EPRIZ 7 was doing their best to keep the company in business. Suddenly, their world completely changed for the worse—complete loss. Day-to-day operations suddenly changed with an unsustainable marketing system, the website hacked, and more clients closing their projects. Eldrich states, "Somehow, with grace and hard work, we kept our identity, especially our business documents, safe.

Eldrich also stated, "With continued effort, we were able to upgrade our company from a growing portfolio of independent contracts to a limited liability company. We are eager to help our new opportunities, especially to work with our existing clients, partners, vendors, and suppliers to align their genius with our creative integrated marketing strategies."

EPRIZ 7's mission statement has three parts. With these parts, they have gathered the requirements with the energy to appropriately help their public(s). The first one is to their "clients." They maintain ingenuity with stellar customer service by extending their contract and doing their best to achieve better results. The second is to continuously evolve its marketing system by updating it with "creativity and diligence," facing the challenges from our partners, vendors, and suppliers during the different stages of the pandemic. Lastly, the "company" was to stay innovative while being focused on the company vision.

Updates worth mentioning:

Our new company phone number is (818) 651-7587

Company signed with a new phone carrier for their phone number's primary phone line.

They discovered that their new phone line was operated by another company in the past, causing spam and non-EPRIZ 7 calls.

They decided to keep their new primary phone line regardless of phone number history.

Our new mailing address is 9420 Reseda Blvd Unit 3-276 Northridge, CA 91324

Fortunately, the company recovered and updated its website.

New marketing system in place.

The best part is that EPRIZ 7 is ready to help companies recover from the dreadful COVID-19. Furthermore, the President states, "We are grateful to our wonderful clients for keeping us as their preferred marketing company."


