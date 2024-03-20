LaShon White selected as 9th Command Chief Warrant Officer of U.S. Army Reserve Command

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. –

Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, announces the selection of Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White as the 9th Command Chief Warrant Officer of the United States Army Reserve Command, United States Army Reserve. In this position, White is responsible for all Army Reserve Warrant Officers across the Army Reserve Command.

Prior to this selection, White served as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command headquartered in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

A native of Austin, Texas, White enlisted in the Army in May,1986, and after serving in both the Active and Reserve components - to include noncommissioned officer leadership roles - he completed a successful transition to the Warrant Officer ranks in March of 2000.

White holds an Associates of Science from Central Texas College, a Bachelors of Science from Grantham University, and a Masters of Science from Columbia Southern University. He also holds industrial certifications in refrigeration repair and welding. He has completed all levels of the Warrant Officer Education System culminating with the Warrant Officer Senior Service Education course.